“Wish” is nearly here. And there’s a brand-new trailer for the 62nd Disney animated feature, which you can watch above.

Based on an original idea, with a script co-written by “Frozen” filmmaker Jennifer Lee and Allison Moore, follows Asha (Ariana DeBose) and direction from Disney legend Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, a 17-year-old girl who lives in a land where wishes come true. That’s where she discovers that Lord Magnifico (Chris Pine), the leader of her kingdom who has “the power of wishes” (as she says in the trailer), might have more malevolent intent. She sets off on an adventure with an anthropomorphic wishing star and a talking goat (voiced, of course, by Alan Tudyk).

Disney also revealed the full cast for the movie, which includes Jennifer Kumiyama as Asha’s dearest friend, Dahlia, who’s an accomplished baker and unofficial leader of their group; Evan Peters as the strong guy with a big heart and bigger yawn, Simon; Harvey Guillén as Gabo, who may be cynical, but he has a heart of gold; Ramy Youssef as Safi, who’s plagued by allergies; Niko Vargas as Asha’s joyful, always smiling buddy, Hal; Della Saba as the seemingly shy teenager, Bazeema, who’s full of surprises; and Jon Rudnitsky as Asha’s rosy-cheeked, wiggly-eared pal, Dario.

And if those characters seem familiar … particularly with the number of characters, it’s because “Wish,” being the movie that serves as the capstone to Disney’s 100th anniversary, is littered with inside jokes and callbacks to some of your favorite Disney animated classics. That’s not to say the movie will be a giant scavenger hunt for esoteric Easter eggs, but more of a celebration of the studio’s legacy and all that came before.

The movie looks enchanting, with bold visual flourishes (its painterly look, the fact that it is framed in widescreen CinemaScope) and what seems like a classic Disney villain in the making in Pine’s character. Plus, there are all-new songs from Julia Michaels and a score by David Metzger, who has been working on Disney music since 1999’s “Tarzan.” What more could you ask for from a Disney Thanksgiving release?

“Wish” is exclusively in theaters on November 22.