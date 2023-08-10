If you were hoping for a third “Wonder Woman” movie, prepare for disappointment. TheWrap has confirmed that there are no changes to the current Peter Safran and James Gunn DC Studios reset that includes a new “Wonder Woman” feature.

Currently, the only related project in development is a previously discussed prequel show, “Paradise Lost,” that is set to stream on Max.

Gadot has routinely brought up “Wonder Woman 3” for the last few months. In an interview with ComicBook.com at the beginning of August, she said, “I love portraying Wonder Woman. It’s so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we’re gonna develop a ‘Wonder Woman 3’ together.”

She reiterated this during another interview with Flaunt Magazine. “I was invited to a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran,” Gadot said, “What they told me, and I’m quoting: ‘You’re in the best hands. We’re going to develop ‘Wonder Woman 3’ with you. [We] love you as Wonder Woman — you’ve got nothing to worry about.’ So time will tell.”

In December of 2022, it was revealed by TheWrap exclusively that “Wonder Woman 3” had been given the axe due to creative differences between DC’s home studio, Warner Bros. Discovery and “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins.

Jenkins responded on Twitter after that article came out, saying, “I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.”

This created a bit of a war of words on social media, with James Gunn himself replying to Jenkins’ comments. “I can attest that all of Peter and my interactions with you were only pleasant and professional,” he said.

The first project Gunn and Safran announced for their DC Comic cinematic reboot was “Superman: Legacy,” starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel. That film has a release date of July 11, 2025.

Variety first reported this news.