‘Zero Day’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Netflix Political Thriller?

Robert De Niro is set to make his TV debut in “Zero Day.” The Netflix series follows a former U.S. president who’s tapped to lead a commission tasked with tracking down the perpetrators of a devastating cyberattack responsible for the deaths of thousands of Americans, only to discover a vast web of lies and conspiracies.

The limited series, which premieres Feb. 20, comes from co-creators Eric Newman (“Griselda”) and Noah Oppenheim (“Jackie”). Lesli Linka Glatter (“Homeland,” “Mad Men” and “Love & Death”) is an executive producer and director of all six episodes. De Niro, Michael S. Schmidt and Jonathan Glickman also executive produce the series.

Below is a round-up of the star-studded “Zero Day” cast joining De Niro in the political thriller and where else you may have seen them.

George Mullen (Robert De Niro)

Robert De Niro in “Zero Day” (Netflix)

George Mullen is a hugely popular but complicated former US president who’s pulled out of retirement to head the Zero Day Commission, an unprecedented group of experts tasked with investigating a devastating global cyberattack. De Niro’s long list of film credits includes “Raging Bull,” “Taxi Driver,” “The Godfather Part II,” “Goodfellas,” “Mean Streets,” “Meet the Parents,” “The Internship,” “Killers of the Flower Moon” and more.

Evelyn Mitchell (Angela Bassett)

Angela Bassett as President Mitchell in “Zero Day” (Cr. JOJO WHILDEN/Netflix © 2023)

Evelyn Mitchell is the current U.S. president, who is a brilliant and perceptive political tactician who hires Mullen to lead the Zero Day Commission. Bassett’s credits include Marvel’s “Black Panther” films, “Contact,” “How Stella Got Her Groove Back,” “Strange Days,” “Waiting to Exhale,” “9-1-1,” “American Horror Story,” “ER” and more.

Roger Carlson (Jesse Plemons)

Jesse Plemons as Roger Carlson in Zero Day. (Cr. Jojo Whilden/Netflix © 2024)

Roger Carlson is Mullen’s former aide, a trusted fixer and an unabashed hustler seeking a return to the national stage alongside the former president. Plemons’ credits include “Civil War,” “The Power of the Dog,” “Fargo,” “Love & Death,” “Battleship,” “The Irishman,” “Breaking Bad” and more.

Alexandra Mullen (Lizzy Caplan)

Lizzy Caplan as Alexandra Mullen in “Zero Day.” (Cr. Jojo Whilden/Netflix © 2024)

Alexandra Mullen is a young congressional representative from New York who’s worked hard to distance herself from her father’s political legacy and establish herself in her own right. Caplan’s credits include “Mean Girls,” “Hot Tub Time Machine,” “Party Down,” “Fleishman Is in Trouble,” “Masters of Sex” and more.

Valerie Whitesell (Connie Britton)

Robert De Niro as George Mullen and Connie Britton as Valerie Whitesell in Zero Day. (Cr. JOJO WHILDEN/Netflix © 2024)

Valerie Whitesell is a savvy, intelligent political operative and Mullen’s former chief of staff who returns to public life to oversee his new role leading the Zero Day Commission. Britton’s credits include “The White Lotus,” “Nashville,” “Friday Night Lights,” “American Ultra,” “Seeking a Friend for the End of the World,” “Dear Edward,” “9-1-1,” “SMILF,” “American Horror Story” and more.

Sheila Mullen (Joan Allen)

Joan Allen as Sheila Mullen in Zero Day. (Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024)

Sheila Mullen is a former first lady and nominee to the federal bench, as well as a supportive and present wife and mother with strong professional ambitions of her own. Allen’s credits include “Room,” “The Notebook,” “The Killing,” “Death Race,” “Nixon,” “The Crucible” and more.

Richard Dreyer (Matthew Modine)

Matthew Modine as Richard Dreyer in “Zero Day.” (Cr. JOJO WHILDEN/Netflix © 2024)

Richard Dreyer is a confident, colorful public figure and adept politician who serves as speaker of the house. Modine’s credits include “Full Metal Jacket,” “Stranger Things,” “Oppenheimer,” “Birdy,” “Vision Quest,” “Weeds” and more.

Evan Green (Dan Stevens)

Dan Stevens as Evan Green in Zero Day. (Cr. Jojo Whilden/Netflix © 2024)

Evan Green is the charismatic, calculating and divisive host of a wildly popular political TV show. He becomes a thorn in George Mullen’s side as his loudest critic and chief public antagonist. Stevens’ credits include “The Guest,” “Downton Abbey,” 2017’s “Beauty and the Beast,” “Solar Opposites,” “Legion,” “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” “Abigail” and more.