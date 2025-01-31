Will Smith, Taylor Swift, SZA, Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo to Present at 2025 Grammys

Ahead of its airing on Sunday, the full presenters lineup for this year’s Grammy Awards has been revealed — and it’s a star-studded slate.

The 67th edition of the annual music awards show will feature presenter appearances from Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, Gloria Estefan, Queen Latifah, SZA, Victoria Monét and Taylor Swift. Will Smith is also set to make his return to the Grammys as a presenter.

On Thursday, the Oscar winner dropped his new single “Beautiful Scars” and announced a forthcoming album, “Based on a True Story,” which is set to debut in March. The album is Smith’s first music project in more than 20 years. After coming onto the scene with “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” Smith released a number of hits in the ’90s, including “Summertime,” “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” and “Miami.” Smith took a break from music to focus on his acting career, which culminated with an Oscar-winning performance for “King Richard” and an infamous Academy Awards moment when he slapped host Chris Rock at the 2022 ceremony.

Broadcasting live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, this year’s Grammys will be hosted by Trevor Noah. In addition to its high-profile presenters, the awards show will feature performances from Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, “Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo, Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Doechii, Herbie Hancock, John Legend, Jacob Collier, Janelle Monáe, Lainey Wilson, Raye, Shakira, St. Vincent, Stevie Wonder, Sheryl Crow and Teddy Swims.

Beyoncé leads this year’s Grammy nominees, with her 2024 album “Cowboy Carter” earning 11 nominations. She is the most-nominated artist in Grammy history, but has yet to take home the show’s coveted Album of the Year prize.

Airing shortly after this week’s FireAid Benefit Concert, the 2025 Grammys will focus not only on honoring the best in music, but also on raising funds to support ongoing Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts and honoring the courageous first responders who have risked their lives to combat the devastating fires.

This year’s Grammy Awards air Sunday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. PT on CBS. The show will be available to stream live for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers and on-demand for Paramount+ subscribers the day after it airs.