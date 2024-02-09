Oscars Enlist Repeat Production Team With Jimmy Kimmel for 96th Ceremony

Just as Jimmy Kimmel returns to host the Oscars for a fourth go-round, much of the team behind last year’s ceremony — which saw a 13% jump in viewership from the previous year — will also be returning.

Executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producers Molly McNearney and Katy Mullan announced members of the 96th Oscars production team, which will include a bevy of Emmy winners, including director Hamish Hamilton, music director Rickey Minor and coexecutive producer Rob Paine.

Producers Sarah Levine Hall, Erin Irwin and Jennifer Sharron, lighting designers Bob Dickinson and Noah Mitz and production designers Misty Buckley and Alana Billingsley will also rejoin the team.

Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” leads all nominees with 13 nods, followed closely by Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things” with 11 and Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” with 10.

The 96th Oscars will air live on ABC one hour earlier than previous telecasts, beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

