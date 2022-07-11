AdGreetz CEO and co-founder Eric Frankel (AdGreetz)

AdGreetz CEO Eric Frankel Wants to Help Brands Break From Outdated One-Size-Fits-All Ads

by | July 11, 2022 @ 2:37 PM

Office With a View: The former Warner Bros. TV executive says the future of ads is hyper-personal, and big companies are starting to think beyond generic marketing

Today, there’s no reason a person who doesn’t use makeup should be made to watch a lipstick promo, or that someone in Montana watches a commercial about a company local only to Californians.

That’s the olden way of making ads, the one-size-fits-all approach to get a product in front of the masses. But now, with the help of big data and more personalization tools, it’s possible to craft a message tailored to a consumer’s location, education level, interests and even community. Eric Frankel, founder and CEO of AdGreetz, thinks brands are starting to take advantage of this cheaper, more effective way of engaging today’s consumers.

Antoinette Siu

Media and Tech Reporter • antoinette.siu@thewrap.com • Twitter: @antoinettesiu

