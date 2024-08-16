‘Alien: Romulus’ Cast and Character Guide | Photos

Few cinematic characters have left as big of an impression as Ellen Ripley, Sigourney Weaver’s iconic “Alien” survivor, who led four films in the franchise and left behind some massive shoes to fill for everyone who’s come since. In “Alien: Romulus,” that’s a young cast of franchise newcomers, led by “Priscilla” and “Civil War” star Cailee Spaeny.

Directed by “Don’t Breathe” and “Evil Dead” filmmaker Fede Álvarez, the latest installment heads back between the events of “Alien” and “Aliens,” introducing a young group of friends desperate to escape their grungy mining colony. You will, of course, recognize the Xenomorph — H.R. Giger’s inimitable alien creature — but for everyone else, here’s a handy guide to the “Alien: Romulus” cast and characters.