‘All American’ Season 6 Returns in April

“All American” will officially return for its sixth season on April 1. The news was announced as part of The CW’s day at the Television Critics Association’s 2024 winter tour.

Last season, the critically-acclaimed drama was CW’s most watched series when it came to the coveted demo, adults 18-49. It was also the network’s most-watched series on digital and had the largest total audience across all platforms.

The football drama will premiere at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It will then be followed by a sneak peak of CW’s latest dating competition show, “Lovers and Liars” (formerly known as “FGirl Island.”) A spin-off of “FBoy Island,” the series follows three single men on a tropical island who have to determine which of the 24 women are there for love or money. “Lovers and Liars” will premiere on April 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT before moving to its regular day and time on Thursday, April, 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

“All American” isn’t the only classic CW show that will be airing new episodes this spring. The Jared Padalecki-starring drama “Walker” will be back for its fourth season on Wednesday, April 3, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. In terms of overall viewers, Season 3 of “Walker” ranked as the network’s most-watched linear show.

The network will also be expanding its scripted and unscripted slate. April 3 will mark the premiere of the crime procedural drama “Sight Unseen.” The series follows homicide detective Tess Avery (Dolly Lewis), who is forced to quit the job she loves after a field incident almost ends in the death of her partner Jake Campbell (Daniel Gillies, “The Vampire Diaries”) and lead to her being diagnosed as clinically blind.

On the unscripted front, “Patti Stranger: The Matchmaker will premiere on Thursday, April 11. That will be followed by the second season of the sports documentary “100 Days to Indy” on April 26 and two law enforcement procedurals — “Police 42/7” and “Hostage Rescue” — which will both premiere on April 30.

The network also announced a new scripted drama and two new unscripted series. Emmy-nominated actor David Thewlis will play legendary literary figure Sherlock Holmes in the upcoming “Sherlock & Daughter.” Additionally, Blu Hunt (“The Originals”) will star as a young woman who believes that Sherlock may be her father, and Dougray Scott (“Batwoman,” “Crime”) will star as the detective’s nemesis, Moriarty.

The series comes from Starlings Television Distribution, Albion Television and StoryFirst. James Duff will showrun and executive produce the series. Additionally, Brendan Foley serves as a co-creator, writer and executive producer. Micah War Dog Wright and Shelly Goldstein will serve as writers on the series, and Karine Martin, Chris Philip, Peter Gerwe, Dominic Barlow and Ivan Dunleavy will serve as executive producers, along with Escapade Media. The drama is expected to premiere in 2025.

Additionally, CW has greenlit two game shows based on classic board games, “Trivial Pursuit” and “Scrabble.” “Trivial Pursuit” is produced by Hasbro Entertainment, The CW and Lionsgate Alternative Television. Gabriel Marano, John De Mol, Matt Walton and Matt Pritchard, and David Garfinkle serve as executive producers.

Each episode of “Scrabble” follows wordsmiths as they battle it out to win the most points per word. The series is produced by Hasbro Entertainment, The CW, Mattel Television Studios and Lionsgate Alternative Television. Marano, David Garfinkle and Michelle Mendelovitz serve as executive producers.

Here’s the full breakdown of The CW’s spring schedule:

MONDAY, APRIL 1

8:00-9:00pm “All American” (Season 6 Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm “Lovers and Liars” (Series Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3

8:00-9:00pm “Walker” (Season 4 Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm “Sight Unseen” (Series Premiere)

THURSDAY, APRIL 11

8:00-9:00pm “Patti Stranger: The Matchmaker” (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm “Lovers and Liars” (Series Premiere Encore)

FRIDAY, APRIL 26

8:00-9:00pm “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm “100 Days to Indy” (Season 2 Premiere)

TUESDAY, APRIL 30