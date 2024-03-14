Allen Media Group, Charter Communications Strike Multi-Year Carriage Agreement

Allen Media Group has reached a new multi-year agreement with Charter Communications that will see the Spectrum owner continue to carry The Weather Channel, TheGrio, Justice Central.TV, Pets.TV, Recipe.TV, and Cars.TV.

Under the deal, Spectrum video customers will continue to have access to The Weather Channel TV app at no additional charge on connected TV sets and OTT devices. Additionally, Charter will be able to offer the service to its broadband subscribers for $2.99 per month or $29.99 per year.

The app features The Weather Channel, The Weather Channel en Español, climate-focused digital platform Pattrn, and additional VOD content.

“We are delighted to continue growing our relationship with Charter Communications,” AMG founder Byron Allen said in a statement. “Charter/Spectrum has been a phenomenal partner to our television networks and our broadcast television stations, and we look forward to prospering from this mutually-beneficial arrangement for years to come.”

The agreement marks the latest carriage renewal for Charter, which struck a first of its kind deal with Disney in September that allows the cable giant to bundle Disney+ and ESPN+ with its Select TV video packages. It also allows them to drop

Baby TV, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Freeform, FXM, FXX, Nat Geo Wild and Nat Geo Mundo from those packages.

Charter and TelevisaUnivision also struck an agreement that will give Spectrum customers access to a new ad-supported version of the Spanish-language network’s ViX streaming service. TelevisaUnivision’s U.S. Channels will be included as a launch partner in a new low-cost Spanish-language internet-delivered video package that Spectrum will launch in the coming months.

In addition to its agreement with Charter, Allen Media Group recently closed a new multi-year deal with CBS to retain its affiliation in five U.S. markets. The agreement covers CBS-affiliated stations in Rochester, Minnesota (KIMT), Chico, California (KHSL), Terre Haute, Indiana (WTHI), West Lafayette, Indiana (WLFI) and Evansville, Indiana (WEVV).