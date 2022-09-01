Amazon Lord of the Rings Rings of Power

(Prime Video)

How Amazon Will Define Success for Its Billion-Dollar Bet on ‘Lord of the Rings’ Prequel | Charts

by | September 1, 2022 @ 6:07 PM

Blockbuster fantasy series ”The Rings of Power“ needs to deliver big viewership thanks to its massive price tag

In Hollywood, if you invest a massive amount of resources into a series, nothing less than runaway success is acceptable as a final result — and that certainly applies to Amazon Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.”

With a mandate to find the next “Game of Thrones,” Amazon shelled out $250 million to the J.R.R. Tolkien estate just to acquire the rights to the late author’s fantasy novels and related materials — and then spent a reported $465 million to produce the eight-episode first season. (There’s a five-season plan in place.) As perhaps the most expensive series in TV history, it’s important to know what may constitute as a victory for Prime Video.

Become a member to read more.

Brandon Katz

Brandon Katz is TheWrap's Senior TV Reporter. He has served as a reporter, commentator and contributor at several publications, including Morning Brew, Observer, and Forbes. He has a BA in Electronic Journalism from GMU. Follow him on Twitter: @Great_Katzby

