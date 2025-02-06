When thinking of conwoman Belle Gibson — who’s pretend cancer diagnosis was the basis of her business empire — there are plenty of anger-filled anthems that come to mind, and “Apple Cider Vinegar” scratches that itch.

From Britney Spears‘ “Toxic” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire,” the tunes in Netflix’s new series take viewers through the distressing journey that brought Gibson to dominate the wellness industry — before depicting her fall from grace.

Whether its anthems of revenge, or carefree songs perfect for the beach, “Apple Cider Vinegar” likely has what you’re looking for.

For all the songs in “Apple Cider Vinegar,” see below.

“Toxic” – Britney Spears

“Dirty Paws” – Of Monsters and Men

“Suddenly I See” – KT Tunstall

“Horny ’98 (Radio Edit)” – Mousse T. vs Hot’N’Juicy

“Friends (Black Angus Remix)” – Sneaky Sound System

“Paint The Town Red” – Doja Cat

“Walk on By” – Dionne Warwick

“Rap Es El Nuevo” – Roll Kid Pistola

“I Really Like You” – Carly Rae Jepsen

“Monte Carlo” – Remi Wolf

“Clap Your Hands” – Sia

“Feel So Close” – Calvin Harris

“Get Lucky” – Daft Punk / Pharrell Williams / Nile Rodgers

“Can’t Get Enough Of Myself” – Santigold

“Brave” – Sara Bareilles

“Endless Summer” – The Jezabels

“Don’t You Know Who I Am” – Happyland

“This Boys In Love” – The Presets

“Is This How You Feel” – The Preatures

“Magic” – Pilot

“Everything We need” – Britxon

“Always See Your Face” – Love

“Toxic” – Time For Three

“Flagpole Sitta” – Harvey Dangar

“I Will Follow You into the Dark” – Ben Gibbard

“My Kind Of Scene” – Powderfinger

“Can’t Get You Out Of My Head” – Kylie Minogue

“California” – Phantom Planet

“Vampire” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Apple Cider Vinegar” is now streaming on Netflix.