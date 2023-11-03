Apple Is Investing in Generative AI ‘Quite a Bit’ But Will Not ‘Get Into Details’ At Present

CEO Tim Cook discussed the buzzy technology during the company’s fourth quarter earnings call

Apple CEO Tim Cook (Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Just because Apple hasn’t announced its generative AI play that doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. During the tech giant’s fourth quarter earnings call, CEO Tim Cook confirmed that Apple is investing “quite a bit” in the technology.

“In terms of generative AI, obviously we have work going on. I’m not going to get into details about what it is because, as you know, we really don’t do that,” Cook said, referencing how notoriously secretive the company is about its upcoming products and services. “But you can bet that we’re investing quite a bit.”

He added: “We view AI and machine learning as fundamental technologies and they are integral to virtually every product we ship.”

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

