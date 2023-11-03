Just because Apple hasn’t announced its generative AI play that doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. During the tech giant’s fourth quarter earnings call, CEO Tim Cook confirmed that Apple is investing “quite a bit” in the technology.

“In terms of generative AI, obviously we have work going on. I’m not going to get into details about what it is because, as you know, we really don’t do that,” Cook said, referencing how notoriously secretive the company is about its upcoming products and services. “But you can bet that we’re investing quite a bit.”

He added: “We view AI and machine learning as fundamental technologies and they are integral to virtually every product we ship.”