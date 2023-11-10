Apple is strategically aiming to expand its influence in the streaming landscape via its Apple TV+ service. After investing heavily in high-profile TV shows such as “Ted Lasso” and “For All Mankind,” the company is now investing in prestige movies such as “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Napoleon” to draw in discerning viewers.

The hallmark of Apple’s streaming approach is a dedication to quality rather than quantity. Apple TV+ has a modest-sized catalog, especially when compared to other subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services, choosing to focus largely on original content. Despite this, Apple TV+ has made a notable impact, capturing 8.3% of the demand for streaming shows in the U.S. market in the third quarter of 2023 — remarkable when considering that its originals constitute just 2.1%