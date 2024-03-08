Just days before Oscar’s big night, many of the film nominees held court one last time at the 39th Artios Awards, which celebrates achievement in casting. The Casting Society’s Thursday celebration stretched across three cities, where four of this year’s Best Picture Academy Award contenders won their categories: “Barbie,” “The Holdovers,” “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Past Lives.”

Smaller, less-recognized films such as “Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret,” “Fire Island,” “Summoning Sylvia,” and “Memory” were also among the winners for cinematic achievement.

Television awards juggernauts “The Bear,” “Beef,” “The Last of Us” and “Succession” continued their season steamroll to take many of the TV categories. Departing series “Reservation Dogs” and “A Black Lady Sketch Show” also picked up prizes.

Animated film went to favorite “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” while Netflix’s “Big Mouth” triumphed in the TV category.

Theatrical productions were also recognized, including such Broadway blockbusters as the Daniel Radcliffe-starring “Merrily We Roll Along,” the hugely successful revival of “Into the Woods,” starring Sara Barflies, and the national tour of pop sensation “Six.”

The three ceremonies took place in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton with host Niecy Nash-Betts; in New York at the Edison Ballroom with host Alex Edelman; and in London at the White City House with host Samantha Morton.

Below is a complete list of the Artios winners.

FEATURE FILM WINNERS:

FEATURE – ANIMATION

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”: Mary Hidalgo

FEATURE BIG BUDGET – COMEDY

“Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret”: Francine Maisler, Melissa Kostenbauder, Betsy Fippinger (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Molly Rose (Associate Casting Director)

FEATURE BIG BUDGET – DRAMA

“Killers of the Flower Moon”: Ellen Lewis, René Haynes, Kate Sprance (Associate Casting Director)

FEATURE STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – COMEDY

“The Holdovers”: Susan Shopmaker, Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Angela Peri (Location Casting), Melissa Morris (Associate Casting Director)

FEATURE STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – DRAMA

“Past Lives”: Ellen Chenoweth, Susanne Scheel

FEATURE LOW BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA

“Memory”: Susan Shopmaker

FEATURE MICRO BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA

“Summoning Sylvia”: Steven Tylor O’Connor

THE ZEITGEIST AWARD

“Barbie”: Lucy Bevan, Olivia Grant (Associate Casting Director)

TELEVISION (SCRIPTED AND UNSCRIPTED), COMMERCIALS, SHORT FILM, SHORT FORM SERIES WINNERS

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – COMEDY

“The Bear”: Jeanie Bacharach, Mickie Paskal (Location Casting), Jennifer Rudnicke (Location Casting) AJ Links (Location Casting), Alison Goodman (Associate Casting Director)

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – DRAMA

“The Last of Us”: Victoria Thomas, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Megan Bayliss (Associate Casting Director)

TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY

“Reservation Dogs”: Angelique Midthunder, Chris Freihofer (Location Casting), Stacey Rice (Associate Casting Director), Tara Mazzucca (Associate Casting Director)

TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

“Succession”: Avy Kaufman, Scotty Anderson (Associate Casting Director)

LIMITED SERIES

“Beef”: Charlene Lee, Claire Koonce, Danny Gordon (Associate Casting Director)

LIVE TELEVISION PERFORMANCE, VARIETY OR SKETCH – COMEDY, DRAMA or MUSICAL

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”: Erica A. Hart

REALITY SERIES – STRUCTURED AND UNSTRUCTURED

“Queer Eye”: Danielle Gervais, Pamela Vallarelli, Jessica Jorgensen, Quinn Fegan

REALITY SERIES – COMPETITION

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”: Goloka Bolte, Ethan Petersen

ANIMATED SERIES

“Big Mouth”: Julie Ashton

CHILDREN’S AND FAMILY PILOT AND SERIES– LIVE ACTIO N

“American Born Chinese”: Leslie Woo, Julina Baber (Associate Casting Director)

SHORT FILM

“Motherland” Matthew Glasner

SHORT FORM SERIES

“We’re Doing Good”: Alexa Pereira

COMMERCIALS

“Spark – Autism Awareness”: Ken Lazer

FILM, NON-THEATRICAL RELEASE

“Fire Island”: Jessica Munks, Andrew Fem (Associate Casting Director)

THEATRE WINNERS

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – COMEDY OR DRAMA

“Leopoldstadt”: Jim Carnahan, Maureen Kelleher

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – MUSICAL

“Into the Woods”: Craig Burns, Geoff Josselson, Bernard Telsey

NEW YORK THEATRE – COMEDY OR DRAMA

“Downstate”: Alaine Alldaffer, JC Clementz

NEW YORK THEATRE – MUSICAL

“Merrily We Roll Along”: Jim Carnahan, Jason Thinger

LOS ANGELES THEATRE

“The Inheritance: Part 1 & Part 2”: Phyllis Schuringa

SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE

“Fiddler on the Roof”: Tara Rubin, Merri Sugarman, Becca McCracken (Location Casting)

REGIONAL THEATRE – TIE

“A Chorus Line”: Stephanie Klapper

“What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank”: David Caparelliotis

THEATRE TOURS

“Six (Boleyn Tour)”: Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam, Kevin Metzger-Timson

Tonight’s honorees also included:

The Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award was presented to The Drama Book Shop. The annual recognition from the casting community is to individuals or organizations who have made a special commitment to the New York entertainment industry through their collaboration with casting professionals.

The Associate Casting Director Spotlight Awards were presented to Matthew Glasner and Josh Ropiequet.

The Capelier-Shaw Award for Excellence in Casting was presented to Francesco Vedovati by the European Chapter Board of Governors. This award is named in honor of legendary European casting directors Margot Capelier and Rose Tobias Shaw, and is given annually in recognition of casting as well as unique contributions to the craft.