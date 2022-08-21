The 7 Best New Movies on HBO Max in August

As the summer comes to a close, catch up on new releases and library titles that hit HBO Max this month.

A new documentary revealing archival footage of Princess Diana, a coming-of-age drama surrounding an Irish family in the 1960s and a cult classic about basketball and romance are only some of the notable films that made their debut on HBO Max in August.

This month also sees the release of a slew of A24 movies onto the streaming service, including Jenny Slate’s “Obvious Child” and Miles Teller and Shailene Woodley’s “The Spectacular Now.”

“Ex Machina” (Available Aug. 1)

“Ex Machina” (A24)

“Ex Machina” enters HBO Max this month as a part of A24’s big collection release on the platform. The sci-fi award-winner follows a computer programmer, named Caleb, played by Domhnall Gleeson, who is chosen to evaluate the human qualities of an advanced A.I. as a part of a high-stakes experiment on synthetic intelligence. Employed by a billionaire, played by Oscar Isaac, Caleb soon learns the robot, named Ava, is more sentient than the researchers realized. As the pair interact more, they grow closer, prompting Caleb to reexamine his previous beliefs about his employer and Ava.

“Love & Basketball” (Available Aug. 1)

“Love & Basketball” (New Line Cinema)

This romantic sports drama hits the streaming service in the perfect back-to-school frenzy. Taking place during the various chapters of their lives, “Love & Basketball” follows Monica and Quincy, who both dream of becoming professional basketball players. When Monica moves next door to Quincy as children, the two are immediately drawn to each other and share their love for their sport. The movie jumps from high school to college to adulthood, as the two always have their passion and each other on their mind. Starring Sanaa Lathan and Omar Epps, the movie showcases differing gender dynamics as Monica witnesses the creation of the WNBA.

“Obvious Child” (Available Aug. 1)

“Obvious Child” (A24)

Jenny Slate’s “Obvious Child” boldly addresses abortion in this 2014 romantic comedy-drama. Slate stars as Donna, a stand-up comedian, who discovers she is pregnant after having a one-night stand. Donna, who had just broken up with her boyfriend, choses too have an abortion on the only day available — Valentine’s Day. Even as her one-night stand, Max, becomes a larger figure in her life, Donna prioritizes her herself and her choice. Winning several accolades, “Obvious Child” has been applauded for destigmatizing and providing a realistic portrayal of abortion

“The Spectacular Now” (Available Aug. 1)

“The Spectacular Now” (A24)

In another A24 release to HBO Max, Miles Teller and Shailene Woodley star in the coming-of-age romantic drama. Popular Sutter intersects the path of studious Aimee after she finds Sutter asleep on a front lawn. Although Sutter has spent the entirety of his senior year partying while Aimee has done quite the opposite, their chance meeting sparks a romance as the couple pushes each other out of their comfort zones. Despite their differences and unique struggles, the pair navigate their changing lives as they graduate high school.

“Belfast” (Available Aug. 5)

“Belfast” (Focus Features)

The coming-of-age drama follows a working-class Protestant family living in Northern Ireland from the perspective of nine-year-old Buddy. Amidst the background of the tumultuous late 1960s, Buddy’s father works in England while the rest of his family lives in Belfast. Buddy develops feelings for his classmate, Catherine, who is Catholic, as his family comes to conclusions about their safety. This Academy Award nominee has a star-studded cast featuring Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Colin Morgan and newcomer Jude Hill.

“The Princess” (Available Aug. 13)

“The Princess” (HBO)

HBO’s documentary “The Princess” uses archival footage to capture the life of Princess Diana. The film has recently been the center of controversy, as it aired a Panorama clip against Prince William’s wishes. The 1995 interview with Diana was discredited after revelations that the sit-down used deceitful methods by journalist Martin Bashir. As a result, Prince William has said, “It is my firm view that this Panorama program holds no legitimacy and should never be aired again.” Regardless of the dispute, the documentary promises insights into the iconic figure’s most significant moments, including her tragic death.

“Katrina Babies” (Available Aug. 24)

“Katrina Babies” (HBO)

Another HBO documentary makes its debut on the streaming service with “Katrina Babies,” a film that focuses on a vulnerable demographic after the natural disaster hit: children. Comprised of interview with the children that were raised in the eye of the storm, the film explores the wide dispersal of Black families and kids as a result of Hurricane Katrina. Unveiling the trauma of the community, the documentary gives an intimate look into the ongoing fight to survive and recover from the disaster.