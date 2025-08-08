The 8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, Hulu and More

From one of the biggest movies of the year to an animated comedy revival more than a decade in the making and the Season 2 debut for one of Netflix’s all-time most popular shows, there are some major titles in the new movies and shows streaming this weekend — but there are some lesser-known gems among the bunch too, including A24’s latest winning feature film debut and a killer clown horror-comedy based on an Award-winning book.

Here’s your guide to the best new shows and movies to stream this weekend.

Peggy, Connie and Hank in “King of the Hill.” (Hulu) “King of the Hill” Season 14 (Hulu) “King of the Hill” returns to TV screens with a new season for the first time since 2008. The beloved animated sitcom from Mike Judge and Greg Daniels ran for 12 years from the late 90s to the late 2000s, a comfort show and cultural staple of the era, set in Texas, where propane salesman Hank Hill was a sage of the simple life. Despite returning in an exceptionally tense and politically charged moment, the new season seems to have pulled off the magic trick. The series returns with a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, finding Hank and Peggy Hill returning from years abroad to a Texas they barely recognize (U-Turns are illegal on their street now, and that’s just the start of it). As Peggy says in the premiere, it’s nice to be nice, and being home with the Hills again feels nice, even if it dodges a little more of the thorny stuff than it should.

“Jurassic World Rebirth” (Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment) “Jurassic World Rebirth” (2025) About a month after the film hit theaters, “Jurassic World Rebirth” is now available to rent or purchase on Digital. As the title promises, the latest dino-epic in the “Jurassic” franchise promises a soft-reboot from the recent “Jurassic World” trilogy, introducing an all-new set of characters and sending them to an island we’ve never seen before, where all kinds of mutant dinosaur aberrations roam. Leading the new cast are box office heavyweights Scarlett Johansson and Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali as two mercenaries who team up with a passionate paleontologist (played by “Bridgerton” and “Wicked” scene-stealer Jonathan Bailey) to collect the DNA of three dinosaurs in a forbidden zone along the equator. Meanwhile, a shipwrecked family gets tangled up in their mission, leaving them all stranded among monsters on an island no one dares visit. “Rebirth” debuted to mixed reviews, but wherever you fall on that spectrum, it’s unequivocally a step up from “Dominion,” and if you’re craving some blockbuster dinosaur action, this is where you’re going to get it.

Eva Victor appears in Sorry, Baby (Photo by Mia Cioffy Henry) “Sorry, Baby” (2025) A24 has become a reliable home for one exciting feature debut after the next, from high-profile debuts like Greta Gerwig and Alex Garland to incredible finds like Robert Eggers, Ari Aster and Rose Glass. “Sorry, Baby” is one of their latest debut feature wins, picked up out of a Sundance bidding war. The film comes from first-time filmmaker Eva Victor, who also stars, and is now available to rent or purchase on Digital. Victor stars as Agnes, who starts picking up the pieces of her life and finds her way back to hope after a traumatic experience. The comedic drama also stars Naomi Ackie, Lucas Hedges and John Carroll Lynch.

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne in “Platonic” Season 2 (Apple TV+) “Platonic” Season 2 (AppleTV+) If you’ve seen the “Neighbors” films, you know what a comedic powerhouse Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen are together, and in AppleTV’s comedy “Platonic,” you get to enjoy even more of that crack-up chemistry with 10 half-hour episodes. The first season was a laugh-out-loud delight (Byrne’s performance of an unexpected ketamine high is worth the price of admission alone) and Season 2 promises to follow suit, and debuted the first two episodes on Wednesday with new episodes dropping weekly through October. Rogen and Byrne star as Will and Sylvia, two former best friends who are figuring out how they fit back in each other’s lives after years of estrangement. She’s married with kids, he’s divorced with a chip on his shoulder, but they reconnect and get back to their chaotic ways. Season 2 promises to throw new curveballs at their new dynamic as Will heads toward his second marriage while Sylvia explores her new career. Undoubtedly, no matter where they take these characters, hilarity will ensue. Read Next

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in “Wednesday” Season 2 (Credit: Netflix) “Wednesday” Season 2 Part 1 (Netflix) Netflix’s first season of “Wednesday” was a smash sensation, breathing new life into the legacy of the Addams Family with the adventures of teenage Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega). Created by “Smallville’s” Alfred Gough and Miles Millar with Tim Burton on board as director and executive producer, “Wednesday” is back with more binge-worthy monsters and mysteries in Season 2. The new season is getting a two-part release, and four new episodes debuted Wednesday, bringing the iconic goth teen back for her second year at Nevermore Academy, where an Outcast-controlled flock of killer birds is on the loose. The new season has more gore, less love triangles, and relishes in filling the blank pages of Addams Family lore. The second half will drop on Sept. 3.

Theo James in “The Monkey” (Credit: Neon) “The Monkey” (Hulu) Fresh off of his 2024 Neon horror hit “Longlegs,” which earned a reputation for its haunting, nightmarish ambiance, filmmaker Osgood Perkins immediately returned to screens in 2025 with the much sillier, bloodier and even more playful “The Monkey.” Based on Stephen King’s 1980 short story, the film stars Theo James as a pair of twins plagued by a cursed monkey that shreds through their friends and family. If you’re looking for a blood-soaked horror-comedy with a nasty sense of humor, you can finally watch the movie on streaming. “The Monkey” lands on Hulu Thursday, six months after the film hit theaters.

“Clown in a Cornfield” (RJLE Films) “Clown in a Cornfield” (Shudder/AMC+) Based on the Bram Stoker Award-winning 2020 book, “Clown in a Cornfield” serves up a summery teen slasher film by way of killer clown. “Clown in a Cornfield” follows the bored and mischievous teenagers in the remote town of Kettle Springs, where a masked killer takes the guise of local mascot Friendo the Clown and starts picking off the troublemakers. Adam Cesare’s book reads like an action-packed, shotgun-blast throwback slasher, so it’s no surprise that the film does well by sticking pretty close to the source material. The adaptation is directed by Eli Craig, who proved his slasher comedy chops with the 2010 treasure “Tucker and Dale vs. Evil,” and is now streaming on Shudder and AMC+