Dolly Parton isn’t the only music legend whose classic tracks have found their way onto Beyoncé’s new album, “Cowboy Carter.”

That’s because Nancy Sinatra’s signature song “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’” can be heard on “Ya Ya,” out Friday. Frank Sinatra’s daughter celebrated the sample in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“To have a little piece of one of my records in a Beyoncé song is very meaningful to me because I love her,” Nancy wrote. “She represents what is great about today’s music and I’m delighted to be a tiny part of it.”

She concluded her message, “This may be the best sample of ‘Boots’ yet! And the beat goes on…”

“These Boots Are Made for Walkin’” was originally written by Lee Hazlewood and debuted in December 1965. It went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has been a mainstay in pop culture for the decades since, with notable covers from Billy Ray Cyrus, The Supremes, Megadeth, Loretta Lynn, Geri Halliwell, Olivia Holt and Jessica Simpson, to name a few.

“Ya Ya” also interpolates “Good Vibrations” by The Beach Boys. Other samples, covers and interpolations from The Beatles, Chuck Berry, Fleetwood Mac, Roy Hamilton, Rosetta Tharpe, Underworld and Patsy Cline can also be heard on the album.

Additionally, “Cowboy Carter” includes features from Parton, Willie Nelson, Linda Martell, Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell and Tiera Kennedy, as well as Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Shaboozey and Beyoncé’s daughter Rumi Carter.

“Cowboy Carter” is out now.