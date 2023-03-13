BuzzFeed Forecasts a Dire Revenue Implosion in Q1

BuzzFeed shares tumbled as much as 14% in after-hours trading on Monday after the company issued guidance that it expects overall revenue in the first quarter of 2023 between $61 million to $67 million – down more than 30% year over year and more than 50% quarter over quarter – and an adjusted EBITDA loss in the range of $18 million to $25 million.

The guidance came alongside a net loss of $106.2 million on Monday for its fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a net income of $41.6 million during the same quarter a year ago. The net loss included a included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $102.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $17.6 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $34.2 million during the same period a year ago.

Total revenue for the quarter fell 8% year over year to $134.6 million, with advertising revenue dropping 27% year over year to $50.5 million and content revenue declining 9% year over year to $54.8 million. The commerce and other segment marked a bright spot, however, with revenue growing 76% year over year to $29.3 million.

In November, BuzzFeed forecasted fourth-quarter revenue between $129 million and $134 million and adjusted EBITDA of $12.5 million to $17.5 million. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected a loss of 3 cents per share on revenue of $131.25 million.

BuzzFeed said time spent by users during the fourth quarter fell 27% year over year to 135 million hours.

“There’s no denying that 2022 was a tough year for digital media. The challenges we faced in Q4 are also impacting us in Q1 2023, and it is clear we have more work to do to realize the full potential of our combined brand portfolio,” BuzzFeed Founder & CEO Jonah Peretti said in a statement. “As we work to address these challenges, our value proposition continues to resonate strongly in the marketplace. With iconic brands, a massive audience and a differentiated technology platform, we occupy a unique position in the ecosystem of audiences, creators, platforms and advertisers. And, our work in the exciting new areas of creators and artificial intelligence are continuing to lead the way in defining the future of media.”

The company ended 2022 with approximately $56 million in cash and cash equivalents – the majority of which was held at Silicon Valley Bank as of Friday. However, BuzzFeed assured investors that it is “accessing its funds and does not currently anticipate any disruption to its ongoing operations.” In a joint statement released by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the Federal Reserve, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the U.S. government reassured that all depositors will be fully protected.

BuzzFeed’s stock has struggled since the company went public through a SPAC merger in December 2021. An announcement that it planned to use AI to produce some content briefly lifted shares back in January, prompting NBCUniversal, which had previously invested in the company to explore digital media strategies, to sell some of its holdings. The stock has fallen two-thirds since its late-January peak, but it remains above the sub-$1 price where it started the year.