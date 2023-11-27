It’s no secret that cable companies and other traditional TV services are bleeding subscribers as customers cut the cord and make the jump to streaming.

A J.D. Power survey of over 23,500 respondents conducted between October 2022 and August 2023 underscored the pace of that decline. The data and analytics company found that the likelihood of cable and satellite customers switching their service in the next year is 21%, compared to 12% for live TV streaming services. Among the reasons for the growing divide in satisfaction: the cost of the service, performance and reliability and customer care.

In the past, cable providers may have benefitted from a legacy status that made it difficult for customers to switch or outright cancel, J.D.