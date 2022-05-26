Cannes Market Recap

Utopia/Neon/IFC Films/Festival du Cannes

Is Cannes Back? Why a Wave of ‘Vibrant’ Film Sales Has Buyers ‘Very Happy’

by | May 26, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

Cannes 2022: ”I’ve seen a confidence in their business, saying we’re buying, we need content, and what do you got,“ Millennium’s Jeffrey Greenstein says

Is Cannes back? Ahead of the 75th Cannes Film Festival, insiders told TheWrap that the Marche du Film might bring a healthy number of deals for packages and completed art-house films alike. And with sales for films big and small and from mega streamers to indies, buyers are leaving Cannes “very happy” with a volume of deal-making that some sales agents said hearkens back to the golden days before COVID.

“100%, I think we’re definitely back to pre-pandemic levels. Key buyers need movies, want movies, and hopefully these movies are going to be a success for them,” Nicolas Chartier, CEO of sales agent Voltage Pictures, told TheWrap. “We need people to make money, and it’s good when our buyers are happy.”

Become a member to read more.

Brian Welk

Film Reporter • brian.welk@thewrap.com • Twitter: @brianwelk

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

paramount top-gun-maverick-tom-cruise

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Could Become Paramount’s Biggest Hit in a Decade

HBO Max’s ‘Our Flag Means Death’ Reclaims Most In-Demand New Show Title | Chart
elvis-austin-butler

‘Elvis’ Film Review: Baz Luhrmann Gleefully Distorts Legend’s Life in Extravagant Biopic
Guillermo Del Toro Cannes Day 2 Symposium

Cannes Report Day 9: Guillermo Del Toro Tells Cannes to Not Be Shy About Streamers: ‘Break the Machine From the Inside’
Butterfly Vision Ukraine Cannes

Ukrainian Filmmakers Protest Russian ‘Genocide’ at Cannes Red Carpet
"This Is Us" (NBC)

‘This Is Us’ Series Finale Earns Season High in Ratings Demo
stranger-things-season-4-finn-wolfhard

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Volume 1 Review: Epic, Horror-Tinged Episodes Are Worth the Wait
Holy Spider

Ali Abbasi’s Thriller ‘Holy Spider’ Acquired by Utopia After Cannes Premiere
Top Gun

‘Top Gun’ Is Still Tom Cruise’s Biggest Box Office Success – 36 Years Later

NBA Playoffs’ East Finals Overshadow a Night of Scripted Finales in Demo Ratings
Ricky Gervais Netflix Amazon

GLAAD Slams Ricky Gervais for ‘Anti-Trans Rants’ in Netflix Special