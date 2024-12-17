CBS Orders Zarna Garg Comedy Pilot From EPs Mindy Kaling and Kevin Hart

CBS has added another comedy pilot to its slate in the form of “Zarna,” a multi-cam sitcom from comedian Zarna Garg.

The comic is set to write, executive produce and star in her own show, with Darlene Hunt as fellow writer, EP and showrunner. Mindy Kaling and Kevin Hart are also attached as EPs, TheWrap has learned.

“Zarna is a proud immigrant woman who’s been raising her American-born kids on Indian values. But now that they’re getting older, it’s time for her to focus on her own American dream,” per the network logline.

Garg is a stand-up comedian who recently opened for Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s “Restless Leg Tour” and is also known for winning Hart’s “Lyft Comics,” her 2023 Prime Video special “One in a Billion” and her self-titled family podcast. She made her late night debut on “The Tonight Show” back in January and will next be seen in SXSW’s “A Nice Indian Boy.”

Other EPs on the Warner Bros. Television project include Jessica Kumai Scott via Kaling International, Howard Klein via 3 Arts Entertainment, and Hartbeat’s Bryan Smiley and Mike Stein (Kaling International has an overall deal at WBTV).

“Zarna” joins previously announced CBS pilot orders “DMV,” a single cam comedy starring Tim Meadows; and “Einstein,” a crime drama from “Monk” creator Andy Breckman starring Matthew Gray Gubler.

CBS’s current comedy lineup includes “The Neighborhood,” “Ghosts,” “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” and “Poppa’s House.”