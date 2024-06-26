The New ‘Cheap Fakes’ and the Coming Presidential Debates | Commentary

Prolific deceptive media may be coming soon to a screen near you

and
Peter Csathy
Biden_cheap fakes
President Biden was part of "cheap fake" video that seemingly showed him waiving to nobody at the G7 meeting in Italy. (Chris Smith/TheWrap)

Caution ahead as we anticipate Thursday night’s first Presidential debate. Unscrupulous actors are ready to pounce on every moment to splice and socialize candidate gaffes, whether they’re real or not. It’s not just about AI-generated “deep fakes” anymore. Now we also need to be aware of so-called “cheap fakes.” 

Just two weeks ago a “cheap fake” widely circulated by The New York Post showed the president at the G7 summit in Italy with the caption, “President Biden appeared to wander off at the G7 summit in Italy, with officials needing to pull him back to focus.”

As TheWrap pointed out in its coverage, many began noting that the video on the Post’s social media was seemingly cropped so as not to show the other group of skydivers that Biden was turning to address. 

  2. Anonymous Avatar
    Anonymous

    A vote for Biden is a vote for Hamas to continue raping and torturing the American and Israeli hostages. We have a president being led by the remnants of Obamas grnocides being his pro Muslim brotherhood agents in the White House who rewarded Iran with the money to launch a terror attack against Americans and minorities. Biden is a puppet for the Muslim brotherhood just like Al qaeda was associated with the Muslim brotherhood as well. It’s a neo nazi terror organization that wants to eradicate Jews and any non Muslim persons and they control the strings of a brain dead Biden. Iran is the genocide axis against Jews just like china is genociding uighurs Muslims. A vote for Biden is a vote for concentration camps in china and a vote for the same ayatollahs that have been chanting death to America since jimmy carter gave them Iran and hostages in 79. History repeats itself and the dems are again in a hostage situation because of their lack of foresight with a terrorist Iran state and Biden follows Obama anti semetic hate against Israel by backing iranian islamo nazis.

    Reply

