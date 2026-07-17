The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Paramount+ This Week

We’re in the thick of summer movie season, which means there are a whole lot of options to check out in theaters right now. But we’re also in the thick of summer heat, depending on where you live, and that means staying home in the air conditioning might be the move.

If that’s what you’re doing this week, we’re here to support you — especially if you’re looking for something to watch over on Paramount+. We’ve got three easy suggestions for you, so you don’t have to lose part of your evening to just scrolling and looking for something.

Here are the three best movies to watch on Paramount+ this week.

Ella Enchanted With five new movies coming out this year, Anne Hathaway is blessing our screens a whole lot. But, if you’re more in the mood for an older, classic Hathaway film, “Ella Enchanted” is the move over on Paramount+. In it, she plays Ella of Frell, a young girl who is given the “gift” of obedience by her very inexperienced fairy godmother, Lucinda. Unfortunately, Lucinda can’t see why being physically incapable of disobeying anything phrased as a direct order might be a problem, which leads to some brutal moments in Ella’s life. So, Ella sets out to get rid of the gift herself. Read Next

Anne Hathaway Feared She Offended Christopher Nolan on ‘Interstellar’ When He Didn’t Cast Her Again for 3 Movies “Ella Enchanted” is a rom-com, a fairytale, a musical — so many different things, all of them enjoyable. It even features Cary Elwes as a probably-psychotic villain. It’s just good old fun.

“Interstellar” (Paramount Pictures) Interstellar Okay yes, I know I said “Ella Enchanted” is the Hathaway move on Paramount+ this week. However! If you’re looking for a Hathaway double feature, or more specifically an Anne Hathaway/Christopher Nolan collab that isn’t “The Dark Knight Rises,” then you’re going to want “Interstellar.” Really, you might want “Interstellar” just for Nolan, as you get ready to see “The Odyssey” in theaters. Like the Greek epic, “Interstellar” is about trying to get home — just from space, not war. But it’s just as moving, and certainly in Nolan’s upper echelon of films he’s made. Maybe space out (pun only mostly intended) your viewings of both, since they are heavy stories, but make sure you do see both eventually. “Interstellar” is gorgeous, and there’s a reason it’s always among the most recently watched films over on Letterboxd.