The 7 Best New Movies on Hulu Right Now 

Summer movie season is winding down, so you might be looking for a few more films to stream. This August, Hulu has plenty to help you on that front, including some career-best movies from Nancy Meyers, Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese.

Here are the seven best movies streaming on Hulu this August.

“All of Us Strangers” (Credit: Searchlight Pictures) “All of Us Strangers” If you want to have your heart ripped out and shown to you, you should consider checking out Andrew Haigh’s “All of Us Strangers.” An adaptation of Taichi Yamada’s novel “Strangers,” the film follows Andrew Scott as a writer who begins visiting his childhood home, where his parents (Jamie Bell and Claire Foy), who died when he was young, are mysteriously back at the age they were before their passing. The movie features a quartet of exceptional performances, including Paul Mescal, who plays the writer’s neighbor.

Robert De Niro in “Casino” (Credit: Universal Pictures) “Casino” Few filmmakers can make you feel like you’ve lived a whole life in a matter of hours like Martin Scorsese. The only problem is, movies like “Casino” make you feel like you’ve lived a gross, sad, depressing life — one filled with empty glamor, violent ends and little reward. It’s amazing how rich and ruthlessly efficient this saga about gambling and crime is, aided (as is often the case in Scorsese movies) by truly marvelous editing from Thelma Schoonmaker. “Goodfellas” and “The Irishman” get a lot of justified credit for being some of Scorsese’s best, but this middle chapter of that spiritual trilogy deserves to be held in the same regard.

Ian McKellan and Michaela Coel in “The Christophers” (Credit: Neon) “The Christophers” Steven Soderbergh had a pretty good 2025, releasing both “Presence” and “Black Bag” within the span of a few months. And later that year, he premiered yet another film, “The Christophers,” at the Toronto International Film Festival. That movie, released by Neon in April, stars Michaela Coel as an artist hired by the children of a famous painter (Ian McKellan) to covertly complete his unfinished art so they can sell it for a fortune after his death. Read Next

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Oscar Isaac in “Ex Machina” (Credit: A24) “Ex Machina” Alex Garland’s “Ex Machina” is a feat of craft and sci-fi storytelling, a film about artificial intelligence reaching a crucial inflection point that could change the world. So — some light fiction for you to stream this weekend! “Ex Machina” features some great performances, including career-best work from Alicia Vikander in her breakout role. Its visual effects win at the Oscars is one of the best wins of the 2010s.

Sam Neill in “Jurassic Park” (Credit: Universal Pictures) “Jurassic Park” In “Jurassic Park,” Sam Neill gives a hell of a leading blockbuster performance. A lot of the film rests squarely on his shoulders — selling the majesty of the visual effects, the stakes of the dino horror, the warmth of his central arc. That last one is perhaps the most underrated, but Steven Spielberg (plus screenwriters Michael Crichton and David Koepp) has always known to ground his spectacle in humanity. Through all the grandeur and prehistoric terror, it’s this humanity, found in performances like Neill’s and Laura Derns, that makes “Jurassic Park” so easy to revisit.

Mia Goth in “Pearl” (Credit: A24) “Pearl” Ti West’s “X” was a charming horror throwback, a ’70s pastiche filled with good scares and humor. Then West upped his game with “Pearl,” a surprise 1910s-set prequel with an exceptional leading performance from Mia Goth. The film is visually strong and twistedly funny while deepening what came before it. It’s still a standout of this decade in horror.