Michael Mann’s New ‘Miami Vice’ Director’s Cut to Premiere at Beyond Fest

It’s nearly time for Beyond Fest, Los Angeles’ biggest film festival and the highest-attended genre festival in the United States. Every year, the event is a nonstop delight of new, oddball favorites, revered classics and foreign films that you would never see otherwise. It’s an essential part of any L.A.-based film fanatic’s yearly schedule. And this year is no different.
For 2026, the festival includes a ton of world, U.S. and regional premieres (among them Kore-eda’s “Look Back,” Robert Pattinson in “Primetime,” Bassam Tariq’s masterful “Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother,” Duncan Jones’ “Rogue Trooper” and Clockwork’s re-release of “The Devils”). There is also a full-on M. Night Shyamalan retrospective, a look back at the first 10 years of Robert Eggers’ phantasmagoric career (including a new look at his upcoming “Werwulf”), a black-and-white version of “The Samurai and the Prisoner,” a “VHS edition” of “Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma” and the premiere of a new 4K remaster of Bong Joon-ho’s beloved monster movie “The Host.” Special in-person appearances include Shyamalan, Eggers, Conor Oberst, Jamie Lee Curtis, Matt Berry, Michael Mann, Dolph Lundgren, RZA, Danny DeVito, Al Pacino, Martin Brest, Fede Álvarez, Rodo Sayagues, Stephen Lang and Jeremy Saulnier.
Perhaps the thing that has gotten people talking the most is the fact that Michael Mann will be premiering a “secretly cut” new edition of 2006’s “Miami Vice,” a movie that disappointed at the box office when it was released but has gained a new appreciation in the years that followed. Mann will be in attendance at the screening, which will be held at the Directors Village theater in Westwood.
“Beyond Fest is at its most exciting when a World Premiere, a radical new filmmaker, a 70mm epic and a once-in-a-lifetime tribute can all exist within the same program,” American Cinematheque Director of Programming Chris LeMaire said in a statement. “This slate reflects the range, curiosity and complete commitment to theatrical Cinema shared by Beyond Fest and the American Cinematheque.”
Tickets for the festival, which runs from Sept. 23-Oct. 5, go on sale Thursday. Good luck! See the full line-up, below:
EGYPTIAN THEATRE
BEWARE BOIÚNA
West Coast Premiere
Director: Mike P. Nelson
Country: United States
Runtime: TBA
Year: 2026
Distributor: Lionsgate
Guests: Jessica Rothe
BEGOTTEN
West Coast Premiere of the 4K Restoration
Director: E. Elias Merhige
Country: United States
Runtime: 78 minutes
Year: 1989
Distributor: Kino Lorber
Guests: E. Elias Merhige
THE WITCH
Repertory Screening
Director: Robert Eggers
Country: United States / Canada / United Kingdom
Runtime: 92 minutes
Year: 2015
Distributor: A24
THE LIGHTHOUSE
Repertory Screening
Director: Robert Eggers
Country: United States / Canada
Runtime: 110 minutes
Year: 2019
Distributor: A24
THE NORTHMAN
Repertory Screening
Director: Robert Eggers
Country: United States
Runtime: 137 minutes
Year: 2022
Distributor: Focus Features
Guests: Director Robert Eggers
NOSFERATU
Repertory Screening
Director: Robert Eggers
Country: United States
Runtime: 132 minutes
Year: 2024
Distributor: Focus Features
Guests: Director Robert Eggers
HOFFA
70mm Repertory Screening
Director: Danny DeVito
Country: United States
Runtime: 140 minutes
Year: 1992
Distributor: 20th Century Fox
Guests: Director Danny DeVito
ROGUE TROOPER
U.S. Premiere
Director: Duncan Jones
Country: United Kingdom / United States
Runtime: 125 minutes
Year: 2026
Guests: Director Duncan Jones, Actor Matt Berry, Producer Stuart Fenegan
DRAG
West Coast Premiere
Directors: Raviv Ullman and Greg Yagolnitzer
Country: United States
Runtime: 86 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor: Briarcliff Entertainment
Guests: Directors Raviv Ullman and Greg Yagolnitzer, Lucy DeVito, Danny DeVito, Greg DeVito
INVENTION 13 + HAUSU
World Premiere
Directors: TBA / Nobuhiko Obayashi
Country: United States / Japan
Runtime: 15 minutes + 88 minutes
Year: 2026 / 1977
Distributor: Janus Films (HAUSU)
Guests: Director Conor Oberst
UNBREAKABLE
Repertory Screening
Director: M. Night Shyamalan
Country: United States
Runtime: 106 minutes
Year: 2000
Distributor: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution
SPLIT
Repertory Screening
Director: M. Night Shyamalan
Country: United States
Runtime: 117 minutes
Year: 2016
Distributor: Universal Pictures
GLASS
Repertory Screening
Director: M. Night Shyamalan
Country: United States
Runtime: 129 minutes
Year: 2019
Distributor: Universal Pictures
Guests: Director M. Night Shyamalan
SIGNS
Repertory Screening
Director: M. Night Shyamalan
Country: United States
Runtime: 106 minutes
Year: 2002
Distributor: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution
KNOCK AT THE CABIN
Repertory Screening
Director: M. Night Shyamalan
Country: United States
Runtime: 100 minutes
Year: 2023
Distributor: Universal Pictures
Guests: Director M. Night Shyamalan
THE VISIT
Repertory Screening
Director: M. Night Shyamalan
Country: United States
Runtime: 94 minutes
Year: 2015
Distributor: Universal Pictures
TRAP
Repertory Screening
Director: M. Night Shyamalan
Country: United States
Runtime: 105 minutes
Year: 2024
Distributor: Warner Bros. Pictures
Guests: Director M. Night Shyamalan
THE SIXTH SENSE
Repertory Screening
Director: M. Night Shyamalan
Country: United States
Runtime: 107 minutes
Year: 1999
Distributor: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution
Guests: Director M. Night Shyamalan
V/H/S/MIXTAPE
World Premiere
Directors: RZA, Flying Lotus, Ernest Dickerson, Tobias Forge, David Moreau, Renee Zhan
Country: United States
Runtime: Approximately 98 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor: Shudder
RIVER
West Coast Premiere
Director: Joshua Giuliano
Country: United States
Runtime: 92 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor: Shudder
Guests: Director Joshua Giuliano
SATURDAY AFTERNOON KUNG-FU THEATER – ‘BORN INVINCIBLE’
World Premiere
Director: RZA
Country: United States
Runtime: 40 minutes
Year: 2026
Guests: Director RZA
MASTER OF THE FLYING GUILLOTINE
World Premiere of the 4K Restoration – Special Introduction by RZA
Director: Jimmy Wang Yu
Country: Taiwan / Hong Kong
Runtime: 93 minutes
Year: 1976
Distributor: Severin Films
Guests: RZA
CRYSTAL LAKE
Special Screening
Director: Michael Lennox
Country: United States
Runtime: 108 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor: Peacock
Guests: Brad Caleb Kane
FRIDAY THE 13TH
Repertory Screening
Director: Sean S. Cunningham
Country: United States
Runtime: 95 minutes
Year: 1980
Distributor: Paramount Pictures
DAVID J’S GRAND GUIGNOL SILENT SHORTS
Repertory Screening – Live Score
Directors: Various
Country: France, United States, UK
Runtime: 120 min
Year: 1898 – 1921
Distributor: Severin Films
RUMBLE IN THE BRONX
Theatrical Premiere of the 4K Restoration
Director: Stanley Tong
Country: Hong Kong
Runtime: 85 minutes
Year: 1995
Distributor: Warner Bros
Guests: Special introduction by Bob Odenkirk
VICTORIAN PSYCHO
West Coast Premiere
Director: Zachary Wigon
Country: United Kingdom / Ireland
Runtime: 90 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor: Bleecker Street
Guests: Director Zachary Wigon, Thomasin McKenzie
THE HOST
World Premiere of the 4K Restoration
Director: Bong Joon Ho
Country: South Korea
Runtime: 119 minutes
Year: 2006
Distributor: Magnolia Pictures
GREEN ROOM
10th Anniversary Screening
Director: Jeremy Saulnier
Country: United States
Runtime: 95 minutes
Year: 2015
Distributor: A24
Guests: Director Jeremy Saulnier
TOO LATE
10th Anniversary Screening
Director: Dennis Hauck
Country: United States
Runtime: 107 minutes
Year: 2015
Distributor: Antenna Releasing
Guests: Director Dennis Hauck, John Hawkes
WILD AT HEART
North American Premiere of 4K Restoration
Director: David Lynch
Country: United States
Runtime: 124 minutes
Year: 1990
MULHOLLAND DRIVE
Repertory Screening co-presented by Rucking Fotten
Director: David Lynch
Country: United States / France
Runtime: 147 minutes
Year: 2001
Distributor: Universal Pictures
KEN RUSSELL’S THE DEVILS
West Coast Premiere of the 4K Restoration of Director’s Cut – 35MM Screening
Director: Ken Russell
Country: United Kingdom
Runtime: TBA
Year: 1971
Distributor: Warner Bros. Clockwork
MUBI THEATRE AT THE AERO
YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER
West Coast Premiere
Director: Bassam Tariq
Country: United States
Runtime: 112 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor: Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios
HALF
West Coast Premiere
Director: Samjad
Country: India
Runtime: 110 minutes
Year: 2026
SENDER
West Coast Premiere
Director: Russell Goldman
Country: United States
Runtime: 94 minutes
Year: 2026
Guests: Director Russell Goldman, David Dastmalchian, Rhea Seehorn, Jamie Lee Curtis
A TALENT FOR MURDER
West Coast Premiere
Director: Anton Corbijn
Country: United Kingdom / Italy
Runtime: 106 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor: Bleecker Street
SHE KEEPS ME YOUNG
West Coast Premiere
Director: Doron Max Hagay
Country: United States
Runtime: 91 minutes
Year: 2026
Guests: Director Doron Max Hagay
MUSK
West Coast Premiere
Director: Alex Gibney
Country: United States
Runtime: 235 min
Year: 2026
Distributor: Bleecker Street
CARRIE
West Coast Premiere
Director: Mike Flanagan
Country: United States
Runtime: 101 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor: Prime Video
Guests: Director Mike Flanagan, Samantha Sloyan
DON’T BREATHE
10th Anniversary Screening
Director: Fede Álvarez
Country: United States
Runtime: 88 minutes
Year: 2016
Distributor: Screen Gems
Guests: Director Fede Álvarez, Rodo Sayagues, Stephen Lang, Danny Zovatto, Dylan Minnette
THE SAMURAI AND THE PRISONER
International Premiere of the Black-and-White Edition
Director: Kiyoshi Kurosawa
Country: Japan
Runtime: 147 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor: Janus Films
LOOK BACK
U.S. Premiere
Director: Hirokazu Kore-eda
Country: Japan
Runtime: 100 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor: GKIDS
HOT DOGS FOR GAUGUIN
Special Screening
Director: Martin Brest
Country: United States
Runtime: 22 minutes
Year: 1972
Guests: Director Martin Brest, Danny DeVito
BEVERLY HILLS COP
Special Screening
Director: Martin Brest
Country: United States
Runtime: 105 minutes
Year: 1984
Distributor: Paramount Pictures
Guests: Director Martin Brest
DRIFTER
U.S. Premiere
Director: Sung Kang
Country: United States
Runtime: 120 minutes
Year: 2026
Guests: Director Sung Kang
CRASH LAND
West Coast Premiere
Director: Dempsey Bryk
Country: Canada
Runtime: 90 minutes
Year: 2026
Guests: Director Dempsey Bryk, Gabriel LaBelle, Billy Bryk, Julian Geneen
THE CYCLE
West Coast Premiere
Director: Jordan Downey
Country: United States
Runtime: 111 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor: Shudder
Guests: Director Jordan Downey, Kevin Stewart, Trevor Newlin, Patrick McGee
MINOTAUR
West Coast Premiere
Director: Andrey Zvyagintsev
Country: France / Germany / Latvia
Runtime: 135 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor: MUBI
CAMPEÓN GABACHO
West Coast Premiere
Director: Jonás Cuarón
Country: Mexico
Runtime: 108 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor: Janus Films
Guests: Jonás Cuarón
PATHETIC FALLACY
West Coast Premiere
Director: Adam Egypt Mortimer
Country: United States
Runtime: 98 mins
Year: 2026
Guests: Director Adam Egypt Mortimer, Kid Cudi, Jessica Rothe
THE SWALLOW
West Coast Premiere
Director: Kevin Kölsch & Dennis Widmyer
Country: United States
Runtime: 82 minutes
Year: 2026
Guests: Directors Kevin Kölsch & Dennis Widmyer
DONNIE DARKO
25th Anniversary Screening
Director: Richard Kelly
Country: United States
Runtime: 113 minutes
Year: 2001
Distributor: Newmarket Films
Guests: Director Richard Kelly, James Duvall
TEENAGE SEX AND DEATH AT CAMP MIASMA
World Premiere of the “VHS Edition”
Director: Jane Schoenbrun
Country: United States / Canada
Runtime: 112 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor: MUBI
UNIVERSAL SOLDIER
Repertory Screening
Director: Roland Emmerich
Country: United States
Runtime: 102 minutes
Year: 1992
Distributor: TriStar Pictures
DOLPH: UNBREAKABLE
Director: Andrew Holmes
Country: Canada
Runtime: 78 minutes
Year: 2025
Distributor: Upstream Flix
Guests: Dolph Lundgren
PAPER TIGER
West Coast Premiere
Director/Writer: James Gray
Country: United States
Runtime: 115 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor: NEON
Guests: Writer/Director James Gray
LITTLE ODESSA
Repertory Screening
Director/Writer: James Gray
Country: United States
Runtime: 98 minutes
Year: 1994
Guests: Writer/Director James Gray
THE ’BURBS
Repertory Screening
Director: Joe Dante
Country: United States
Runtime: 101 minutes
Year: 1989
Distributor: Universal Pictures
Guests: Bruce Dern
SILENT RUNNING
Repertory Screening
Director: Douglas Trumbull
Country: United States
Runtime: 89 minutes
Year: 1972
Distributor: Universal Pictures
Guests: Bruce Dern
THE DRIVER
Repertory Screening
Director: Walter Hill
Country: United States
Runtime: 91 minutes
Year: 1978
Distributor: 20th Century Fox
Guests: Bruce Dern
DERNSIE: THE AMAZING LIFE OF BRUCE DERN
U.S. Premiere
Director: Mike Mendez
Country: United States
Runtime: 111 minutes
Year: 2026
Guests: Director Mike Mendez, Bruce Dern
WICKER
West Coast Premiere
Directors: Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson
Country: United Kingdom / United States
Runtime: 105 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor: Black Bear
Guests: Director Alex Huston Fischer, Director Eleanor Wilson
KEN RUSSELL’S THE DEVILS
West Coast Premiere of the 4K Restoration – 35MM Screening
Director: Ken Russell
Country: United Kingdom
Runtime: TBA
Year: 1971
Distributor: Warner Bros. Clockwork
DIRECTORS VILLAGE
PRIMETIME
West Coast Premiere
Director: Lance Oppenheim
Country: United States
Runtime: 110 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor: A24
Guests: Director Lance Oppenheim
SCENT OF A WOMAN
Repertory Screening
Director: Martin Brest
Country: United States
Runtime: 156 minutes
Year: 1992
Distributor: Universal Pictures
Guests: Director Martin Brest, Al Pacino
MIAMI VICE: DIRECTOR’S FINAL CUT
20th Anniversary Screening – World Premiere of Michael Mann’s New Cut in 4K
Director: Michael Mann
Country: United States
Runtime: TBA
Year: 2006
Guests: Director Michael Mann
MUBI THEATRE AT LOS FELIZ 3
THE SPIRAL
West Coast Premiere
Director: Paolo Strippoli
Country: Italy / France / Belgium
Runtime: 115 minutes
Year: 2026
Guests: Director Paolo Strippoli
THE GOODBYE KISS
World Premiere of 4K Restoration
Director: Michele Soavi
Country: Italy
Runtime: 107 min
Year: 2006
Distributor: Severin Films
HALLOWARRIOR
West Coast Premiere
Director: Ben Sottak
Country: United States
Runtime: 80 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor: Shudder
Guests: Director Ben Sottak
SUNDOWN
North American Premiere
Director: Rebekah McKendry
Country: Canada
Runtime: 80 minutes
Year: 2026
Guests: Director Rebekah McKendry
SUNDAY PRINT EDITION –
Director: TBA
Country: TBA
Runtime: TBA
Year: TBA
ITHAQUA
North American Premiere
Director: Casey Walker
Country: Canada
Runtime: 110 min
Year: 2026
Guests: Director Casey Walker
WELCOME TO G-TOWN
North American Premiere
Directors: Nathan McQuaid and Ben McQuaid
Country: United Kingdom
Runtime: 85 minutes
Year: 2026
Guests: Director Nathan McQuaid, Director Ben McQuaid, Dylan Antscherl
IMPOSTERS
West Coast Premiere
Director: Caleb Phillips
Country: United States
Runtime: 102 min
Year: 2026
Distributor: Brainstorm Media
Guests: Director Caleb Phillips, Thomas Bond, Jessica Rothe
UPIRO
West Coast Premiere
Director: Óscar Martín
Country: Spain
Runtime: 106 minutes
Year: 2026
Guests: Director Óscar Martín, Elena Muñoz
ADULT SUPERVISION
West Coast Premiere – Co-Presented with Killer Movies with Josh Miller
Director: Alex Schulman
Country: Sweden
Runtime: 108 minutes
Year: 2026
IN THIS DARKNESS I SEE YOU
World Premiere
Director: Nadim Tabet
Country: Lebanon / France / Saudi Arabia / Qatar
Runtime: 85
Year: 2026
TEN WILL
Special Screening
Director: Max DeFalco
Country: United States
Runtime: 74 min
Year: 2026
Guests: Director Max DeFalco
ANCHORS AWEIGH
West Coast Premiere
Director: Matt Barats
Country: United States
Runtime: 71 minutes
Year: 2026
Guests: Director Matt Barats
ERIE
World Premiere
Director: Alison Eve-Hammersly
Country: United States
Runtime: 89 minutes
Year: 2026
KINKI
West Coast Premiere
Director: Koji Shiraishi
Country: Japan
Runtime: 104 minutes
Year: 2025
THE DARK GETS IN
World Premiere
Director: Sean Hogan
Country: UK
Runtime: 91 min
Year: 2026
Guests: Director Sean Hogan
HINTER
World Premiere
Director: Britt Falardeau
Country: United States
Runtime: 102 min
Year: 2026
THE PERIL AT PINCER POINT
West Coast Premiere
Directors: Noah Stratton-Twine and Jake Kuhn
Country: United Kingdom
Runtime: 83 minutes
Year: 2026
Guests: Director Noah Stratton-Twine, director Jake Kuhn
UNDER THE SHADOW
10th Anniversary Screening
Director: Babak Anvari
Country: United Kingdom / Jordan / Qatar
Runtime: 84 minutes
Year: 2016
Distributor: Vertical Entertainment / XYZ Films
Guests: Narges Rashidi
CROWLEY
World Premiere of Restoration
Director: Ricardo Islas
Country: Uruguay
Runtime: 74 min
Year: 1987
Distributor: Terror Vision
SUNDAY 35MM EDITION – HOLIDAY
Director: George Cukor
Country: United States
Runtime: 95 min
Year: 1938
Distributor: Columbia Pictures
Guests: Isabel Sandoval
MOONGLOW
West Coast Premiere
Director: Isabel Sandoval
Country: Philippines / Taiwan / Japan
Runtime: 120 minutes
Year: 2026
Guests: Director Isabel Sandoval
MISSION
U.S. Premiere
Director: Paul Wright
Country: United Kingdom
Runtime: 87 minutes
Year: 2026