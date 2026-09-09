Michael Mann’s New ‘Miami Vice’ Director’s Cut to Premiere at Beyond Fest

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It’s nearly time for Beyond Fest, Los Angeles’ biggest film festival and the highest-attended genre festival in the United States. Every year, the event is a nonstop delight of new, oddball favorites, revered classics and foreign films that you would never see otherwise. It’s an essential part of any L.A.-based film fanatic’s yearly schedule. And this year is no different.

For 2026, the festival includes a ton of world, U.S. and regional premieres (among them Kore-eda’s “Look Back,” Robert Pattinson in “Primetime,” Bassam Tariq’s masterful “Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother,” Duncan Jones’ “Rogue Trooper” and Clockwork’s re-release of “The Devils”). There is also a full-on M. Night Shyamalan retrospective, a look back at the first 10 years of Robert Eggers’ phantasmagoric career (including a new look at his upcoming “Werwulf”), a black-and-white version of “The Samurai and the Prisoner,” a “VHS edition” of “Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma” and the premiere of a new 4K remaster of Bong Joon-ho’s beloved monster movie “The Host.” Special in-person appearances include Shyamalan, Eggers, Conor Oberst, Jamie Lee Curtis, Matt Berry, Michael Mann, Dolph Lundgren, RZA, Danny DeVito, Al Pacino, Martin Brest, Fede Álvarez, Rodo Sayagues, Stephen Lang and Jeremy Saulnier.

Perhaps the thing that has gotten people talking the most is the fact that Michael Mann will be premiering a “secretly cut” new edition of 2006’s “Miami Vice,” a movie that disappointed at the box office when it was released but has gained a new appreciation in the years that followed. Mann will be in attendance at the screening, which will be held at the Directors Village theater in Westwood.

“Beyond Fest is at its most exciting when a World Premiere, a radical new filmmaker, a 70mm epic and a once-in-a-lifetime tribute can all exist within the same program,” American Cinematheque Director of Programming Chris LeMaire said in a statement. “This slate reflects the range, curiosity and complete commitment to theatrical Cinema shared by Beyond Fest and the American Cinematheque.”

Tickets for the festival, which runs from Sept. 23-Oct. 5, go on sale Thursday. Good luck! See the full line-up, below:

EGYPTIAN THEATRE

BEWARE BOIÚNA

West Coast Premiere

Director: Mike P. Nelson

Country: United States

Runtime: TBA

Year: 2026

Distributor: Lionsgate

Guests: Jessica Rothe

BEGOTTEN

West Coast Premiere of the 4K Restoration

Director: E. Elias Merhige

Country: United States

Runtime: 78 minutes

Year: 1989

Distributor: Kino Lorber

Guests: E. Elias Merhige

THE WITCH

Repertory Screening

Director: Robert Eggers

Country: United States / Canada / United Kingdom

Runtime: 92 minutes

Year: 2015

Distributor: A24

THE LIGHTHOUSE

Repertory Screening

Director: Robert Eggers

Country: United States / Canada

Runtime: 110 minutes

Year: 2019

Distributor: A24

THE NORTHMAN

Repertory Screening

Director: Robert Eggers

Country: United States

Runtime: 137 minutes

Year: 2022

Distributor: Focus Features

Guests: Director Robert Eggers

NOSFERATU

Repertory Screening

Director: Robert Eggers

Country: United States

Runtime: 132 minutes

Year: 2024

Distributor: Focus Features

Guests: Director Robert Eggers

HOFFA

70mm Repertory Screening

Director: Danny DeVito

Country: United States

Runtime: 140 minutes

Year: 1992

Distributor: 20th Century Fox

Guests: Director Danny DeVito

ROGUE TROOPER

U.S. Premiere

Director: Duncan Jones

Country: United Kingdom / United States

Runtime: 125 minutes

Year: 2026

Guests: Director Duncan Jones, Actor Matt Berry, Producer Stuart Fenegan

DRAG

West Coast Premiere

Directors: Raviv Ullman and Greg Yagolnitzer

Country: United States

Runtime: 86 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor: Briarcliff Entertainment

Guests: Directors Raviv Ullman and Greg Yagolnitzer, Lucy DeVito, Danny DeVito, Greg DeVito

INVENTION 13 + HAUSU

World Premiere

Directors: TBA / Nobuhiko Obayashi

Country: United States / Japan

Runtime: 15 minutes + 88 minutes

Year: 2026 / 1977

Distributor: Janus Films (HAUSU)

Guests: Director Conor Oberst

UNBREAKABLE

Repertory Screening

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

Country: United States

Runtime: 106 minutes

Year: 2000

Distributor: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

SPLIT

Repertory Screening

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

Country: United States

Runtime: 117 minutes

Year: 2016

Distributor: Universal Pictures

GLASS

Repertory Screening

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

Country: United States

Runtime: 129 minutes

Year: 2019

Distributor: Universal Pictures

Guests: Director M. Night Shyamalan

SIGNS

Repertory Screening

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

Country: United States

Runtime: 106 minutes

Year: 2002

Distributor: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

KNOCK AT THE CABIN

Repertory Screening

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

Country: United States

Runtime: 100 minutes

Year: 2023

Distributor: Universal Pictures

Guests: Director M. Night Shyamalan

THE VISIT

Repertory Screening

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

Country: United States

Runtime: 94 minutes

Year: 2015

Distributor: Universal Pictures

TRAP

Repertory Screening

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

Country: United States

Runtime: 105 minutes

Year: 2024

Distributor: Warner Bros. Pictures

Guests: Director M. Night Shyamalan

THE SIXTH SENSE

Repertory Screening

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

Country: United States

Runtime: 107 minutes

Year: 1999

Distributor: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Guests: Director M. Night Shyamalan

V/H/S/MIXTAPE

World Premiere

Directors: RZA, Flying Lotus, Ernest Dickerson, Tobias Forge, David Moreau, Renee Zhan

Country: United States

Runtime: Approximately 98 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor: Shudder

RIVER

West Coast Premiere

Director: Joshua Giuliano

Country: United States

Runtime: 92 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor: Shudder

Guests: Director Joshua Giuliano

SATURDAY AFTERNOON KUNG-FU THEATER – ‘BORN INVINCIBLE’

World Premiere

Director: RZA

Country: United States

Runtime: 40 minutes

Year: 2026

Guests: Director RZA

MASTER OF THE FLYING GUILLOTINE

World Premiere of the 4K Restoration – Special Introduction by RZA

Director: Jimmy Wang Yu

Country: Taiwan / Hong Kong

Runtime: 93 minutes

Year: 1976

Distributor: Severin Films

Guests: RZA

CRYSTAL LAKE

Special Screening

Director: Michael Lennox

Country: United States

Runtime: 108 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor: Peacock

Guests: Brad Caleb Kane

FRIDAY THE 13TH

Repertory Screening

Director: Sean S. Cunningham

Country: United States

Runtime: 95 minutes

Year: 1980

Distributor: Paramount Pictures

DAVID J’S GRAND GUIGNOL SILENT SHORTS

Repertory Screening – Live Score

Directors: Various

Country: France, United States, UK

Runtime: 120 min

Year: 1898 – 1921

Distributor: Severin Films

RUMBLE IN THE BRONX

Theatrical Premiere of the 4K Restoration

Director: Stanley Tong

Country: Hong Kong

Runtime: 85 minutes

Year: 1995

Distributor: Warner Bros

Guests: Special introduction by Bob Odenkirk

VICTORIAN PSYCHO

West Coast Premiere

Director: Zachary Wigon

Country: United Kingdom / Ireland

Runtime: 90 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor: Bleecker Street

Guests: Director Zachary Wigon, Thomasin McKenzie

THE HOST

World Premiere of the 4K Restoration

Director: Bong Joon Ho

Country: South Korea

Runtime: 119 minutes

Year: 2006

Distributor: Magnolia Pictures

GREEN ROOM

10th Anniversary Screening

Director: Jeremy Saulnier

Country: United States

Runtime: 95 minutes

Year: 2015

Distributor: A24

Guests: Director Jeremy Saulnier

TOO LATE

10th Anniversary Screening

Director: Dennis Hauck

Country: United States

Runtime: 107 minutes

Year: 2015

Distributor: Antenna Releasing

Guests: Director Dennis Hauck, John Hawkes

WILD AT HEART

North American Premiere of 4K Restoration

Director: David Lynch

Country: United States

Runtime: 124 minutes

Year: 1990

MULHOLLAND DRIVE

Repertory Screening co-presented by Rucking Fotten

Director: David Lynch

Country: United States / France

Runtime: 147 minutes

Year: 2001

Distributor: Universal Pictures

KEN RUSSELL’S THE DEVILS

West Coast Premiere of the 4K Restoration of Director’s Cut – 35MM Screening

Director: Ken Russell

Country: United Kingdom

Runtime: TBA

Year: 1971

Distributor: Warner Bros. Clockwork

MUBI THEATRE AT THE AERO

YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER

West Coast Premiere

Director: Bassam Tariq

Country: United States

Runtime: 112 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor: Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios

HALF

West Coast Premiere

Director: Samjad

Country: India

Runtime: 110 minutes

Year: 2026

SENDER

West Coast Premiere

Director: Russell Goldman

Country: United States

Runtime: 94 minutes

Year: 2026

Guests: Director Russell Goldman, David Dastmalchian, Rhea Seehorn, Jamie Lee Curtis

A TALENT FOR MURDER

West Coast Premiere

Director: Anton Corbijn

Country: United Kingdom / Italy

Runtime: 106 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor: Bleecker Street

SHE KEEPS ME YOUNG

West Coast Premiere

Director: Doron Max Hagay

Country: United States

Runtime: 91 minutes

Year: 2026

Guests: Director Doron Max Hagay

MUSK

West Coast Premiere

Director: Alex Gibney

Country: United States

Runtime: 235 min

Year: 2026

Distributor: Bleecker Street

CARRIE

West Coast Premiere

Director: Mike Flanagan

Country: United States

Runtime: 101 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor: Prime Video

Guests: Director Mike Flanagan, Samantha Sloyan

DON’T BREATHE

10th Anniversary Screening

Director: Fede Álvarez

Country: United States

Runtime: 88 minutes

Year: 2016

Distributor: Screen Gems

Guests: Director Fede Álvarez, Rodo Sayagues, Stephen Lang, Danny Zovatto, Dylan Minnette

THE SAMURAI AND THE PRISONER

International Premiere of the Black-and-White Edition

Director: Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Country: Japan

Runtime: 147 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor: Janus Films

LOOK BACK

U.S. Premiere

Director: Hirokazu Kore-eda

Country: Japan

Runtime: 100 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor: GKIDS

HOT DOGS FOR GAUGUIN

Special Screening

Director: Martin Brest

Country: United States

Runtime: 22 minutes

Year: 1972

Guests: Director Martin Brest, Danny DeVito

BEVERLY HILLS COP

Special Screening

Director: Martin Brest

Country: United States

Runtime: 105 minutes

Year: 1984

Distributor: Paramount Pictures

Guests: Director Martin Brest

DRIFTER

U.S. Premiere

Director: Sung Kang

Country: United States

Runtime: 120 minutes

Year: 2026

Guests: Director Sung Kang

CRASH LAND

West Coast Premiere

Director: Dempsey Bryk

Country: Canada

Runtime: 90 minutes

Year: 2026

Guests: Director Dempsey Bryk, Gabriel LaBelle, Billy Bryk, Julian Geneen

THE CYCLE

West Coast Premiere

Director: Jordan Downey

Country: United States

Runtime: 111 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor: Shudder

Guests: Director Jordan Downey, Kevin Stewart, Trevor Newlin, Patrick McGee

MINOTAUR

West Coast Premiere

Director: Andrey Zvyagintsev

Country: France / Germany / Latvia

Runtime: 135 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor: MUBI

CAMPEÓN GABACHO

West Coast Premiere

Director: Jonás Cuarón

Country: Mexico

Runtime: 108 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor: Janus Films

Guests: Jonás Cuarón

PATHETIC FALLACY

West Coast Premiere

Director: Adam Egypt Mortimer

Country: United States

Runtime: 98 mins

Year: 2026

Guests: Director Adam Egypt Mortimer, Kid Cudi, Jessica Rothe

THE SWALLOW

West Coast Premiere

Director: Kevin Kölsch & Dennis Widmyer

Country: United States

Runtime: 82 minutes

Year: 2026

Guests: Directors Kevin Kölsch & Dennis Widmyer

DONNIE DARKO

25th Anniversary Screening

Director: Richard Kelly

Country: United States

Runtime: 113 minutes

Year: 2001

Distributor: Newmarket Films

Guests: Director Richard Kelly, James Duvall

TEENAGE SEX AND DEATH AT CAMP MIASMA

World Premiere of the “VHS Edition”

Director: Jane Schoenbrun

Country: United States / Canada

Runtime: 112 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor: MUBI

UNIVERSAL SOLDIER

Repertory Screening

Director: Roland Emmerich

Country: United States

Runtime: 102 minutes

Year: 1992

Distributor: TriStar Pictures

DOLPH: UNBREAKABLE

Director: Andrew Holmes

Country: Canada

Runtime: 78 minutes

Year: 2025

Distributor: Upstream Flix

Guests: Dolph Lundgren

PAPER TIGER

West Coast Premiere

Director/Writer: James Gray

Country: United States

Runtime: 115 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor: NEON

Guests: Writer/Director James Gray

LITTLE ODESSA

Repertory Screening

Director/Writer: James Gray

Country: United States

Runtime: 98 minutes

Year: 1994

Guests: Writer/Director James Gray

THE ’BURBS

Repertory Screening

Director: Joe Dante

Country: United States

Runtime: 101 minutes

Year: 1989

Distributor: Universal Pictures

Guests: Bruce Dern

SILENT RUNNING

Repertory Screening

Director: Douglas Trumbull

Country: United States

Runtime: 89 minutes

Year: 1972

Distributor: Universal Pictures

Guests: Bruce Dern

THE DRIVER

Repertory Screening

Director: Walter Hill

Country: United States

Runtime: 91 minutes

Year: 1978

Distributor: 20th Century Fox

Guests: Bruce Dern

DERNSIE: THE AMAZING LIFE OF BRUCE DERN

U.S. Premiere

Director: Mike Mendez

Country: United States

Runtime: 111 minutes

Year: 2026

Guests: Director Mike Mendez, Bruce Dern

WICKER

West Coast Premiere

Directors: Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson

Country: United Kingdom / United States

Runtime: 105 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor: Black Bear

Guests: Director Alex Huston Fischer, Director Eleanor Wilson

KEN RUSSELL’S THE DEVILS

West Coast Premiere of the 4K Restoration – 35MM Screening

Director: Ken Russell

Country: United Kingdom

Runtime: TBA

Year: 1971

Distributor: Warner Bros. Clockwork

DIRECTORS VILLAGE

PRIMETIME

West Coast Premiere

Director: Lance Oppenheim

Country: United States

Runtime: 110 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor: A24

Guests: Director Lance Oppenheim

SCENT OF A WOMAN

Repertory Screening

Director: Martin Brest

Country: United States

Runtime: 156 minutes

Year: 1992

Distributor: Universal Pictures

Guests: Director Martin Brest, Al Pacino

MIAMI VICE: DIRECTOR’S FINAL CUT

20th Anniversary Screening – World Premiere of Michael Mann’s New Cut in 4K

Director: Michael Mann

Country: United States

Runtime: TBA

Year: 2006

Guests: Director Michael Mann

MUBI THEATRE AT LOS FELIZ 3

THE SPIRAL

West Coast Premiere

Director: Paolo Strippoli

Country: Italy / France / Belgium

Runtime: 115 minutes

Year: 2026

Guests: Director Paolo Strippoli

THE GOODBYE KISS

World Premiere of 4K Restoration

Director: Michele Soavi

Country: Italy

Runtime: 107 min

Year: 2006

Distributor: Severin Films

HALLOWARRIOR

West Coast Premiere

Director: Ben Sottak

Country: United States

Runtime: 80 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor: Shudder

Guests: Director Ben Sottak

SUNDOWN

North American Premiere

Director: Rebekah McKendry

Country: Canada

Runtime: 80 minutes

Year: 2026

Guests: Director Rebekah McKendry

SUNDAY PRINT EDITION –

Director: TBA

Country: TBA

Runtime: TBA

Year: TBA

ITHAQUA

North American Premiere

Director: Casey Walker

Country: Canada

Runtime: 110 min

Year: 2026

Guests: Director Casey Walker

WELCOME TO G-TOWN

North American Premiere

Directors: Nathan McQuaid and Ben McQuaid

Country: United Kingdom

Runtime: 85 minutes

Year: 2026

Guests: Director Nathan McQuaid, Director Ben McQuaid, Dylan Antscherl

IMPOSTERS

West Coast Premiere

Director: Caleb Phillips

Country: United States

Runtime: 102 min

Year: 2026

Distributor: Brainstorm Media

Guests: Director Caleb Phillips, Thomas Bond, Jessica Rothe

UPIRO

West Coast Premiere

Director: Óscar Martín

Country: Spain

Runtime: 106 minutes

Year: 2026

Guests: Director Óscar Martín, Elena Muñoz

ADULT SUPERVISION

West Coast Premiere – Co-Presented with Killer Movies with Josh Miller

Director: Alex Schulman

Country: Sweden

Runtime: 108 minutes

Year: 2026

IN THIS DARKNESS I SEE YOU

World Premiere

Director: Nadim Tabet

Country: Lebanon / France / Saudi Arabia / Qatar

Runtime: 85

Year: 2026

TEN WILL

Special Screening

Director: Max DeFalco

Country: United States

Runtime: 74 min

Year: 2026

Guests: Director Max DeFalco

ANCHORS AWEIGH

West Coast Premiere

Director: Matt Barats

Country: United States

Runtime: 71 minutes

Year: 2026

Guests: Director Matt Barats

ERIE

World Premiere

Director: Alison Eve-Hammersly

Country: United States

Runtime: 89 minutes

Year: 2026

KINKI

West Coast Premiere

Director: Koji Shiraishi

Country: Japan

Runtime: 104 minutes

Year: 2025

THE DARK GETS IN

World Premiere

Director: Sean Hogan

Country: UK

Runtime: 91 min

Year: 2026

Guests: Director Sean Hogan

HINTER

World Premiere

Director: Britt Falardeau

Country: United States

Runtime: 102 min

Year: 2026

THE PERIL AT PINCER POINT

West Coast Premiere

Directors: Noah Stratton-Twine and Jake Kuhn

Country: United Kingdom

Runtime: 83 minutes

Year: 2026

Guests: Director Noah Stratton-Twine, director Jake Kuhn

UNDER THE SHADOW

10th Anniversary Screening

Director: Babak Anvari

Country: United Kingdom / Jordan / Qatar

Runtime: 84 minutes

Year: 2016

Distributor: Vertical Entertainment / XYZ Films

Guests: Narges Rashidi

CROWLEY

World Premiere of Restoration

Director: Ricardo Islas

Country: Uruguay

Runtime: 74 min

Year: 1987

Distributor: Terror Vision

SUNDAY 35MM EDITION – HOLIDAY

Director: George Cukor

Country: United States

Runtime: 95 min

Year: 1938

Distributor: Columbia Pictures

Guests: Isabel Sandoval

MOONGLOW

West Coast Premiere

Director: Isabel Sandoval

Country: Philippines / Taiwan / Japan

Runtime: 120 minutes

Year: 2026

Guests: Director Isabel Sandoval

MISSION

U.S. Premiere

Director: Paul Wright

Country: United Kingdom

Runtime: 87 minutes

Year: 2026