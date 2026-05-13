Brad Pitt Thriller ‘Heart of the Beast’ Set for September Release by Paramount

Paramount has set “Heart of the Beast,” the David Ayer-directed survival thriller starring Brad Pitt, for release on Sept. 25.

The film stars Pitt as a retired Army special forces soldier who survives a plane crash in the Alaskan wilderness with his combat dog and must fight to get them both back to civilization. J.K. Simmons and Anna Lambe also star in the film, which was written by Cameron Alexander.

Playing to a male and likely older core audience, “Heart of the Beast” will share its release slot with the DreamWorks Animation film “Forgotten Island.” Its main competition, however, will be the second weekend of Zach Cregger’s adaptation of “Resident Evil,” released by Sony Pictures.

“Heart of the Beast” also marks a reunion for Pitt and Ayer, who worked together on the 2014 WWII film “Fury.” The actor played Army tank commander Don Collier, whose crew takes on Nazi forces in Germany during the final weeks of the war.

The pair is producing “Heart of the Beast” with Olivia Hamilton and Marty Bowen. Executive producers are Damien Chazelle, Scott Lumpkin, Cameron Alexander, Chris Long, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, Andrew Lary, Sophie Cassidy and Zack Conroy.

Paramount’s 2026 slate is lighter than in years past in part due to the film team’s transition to new leadership following last year’s acquisition by Skydance. But “Heart of the Beast” was a title long planned for a release this year alongside films like “Scary Movie,” “Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie” and “Street Fighter.” The studio plans to ramp up its theatrical slate in 2027 and beyond, with a promise to release 30 films per year if and when it completes its planned acquisition of Warner Bros.