Cannes Classics to Show Bruce Dern Doc, Plus Restored Prints of ‘Pan’s Labyrinth’ and More

Cannes Classics has added films from Guillermo del Toro, Orson Welles, Roger Corman, Akira Kurosawa and many others to the Official Selection of the 97th festival. The organizers made the announcement on Tuesday. Mike Mendez’s “Dernsie,” a documentary about Bruce Dern, will also be part of the section devoted to restored prints, films about cinema and rare titles.

This year’s Classics is comprised of 21 feature films, three shorts and six documentaries, plus two contemporary films. Among the restored prints to be shown are del Toro’s “Pan’s Labyrinth,” Corman’s “Machine Gun Kelly,” Welles’ “The Stranger,” Kurosawa’s “Sugata Sanshiro” and Kaige Chen’s “Farewell My Concubine.”

These films will play alongside previously announced titles from all sections of the festival, including, in the main competition, Pedro Almódovar’s “Amarga Navidad,” Asghar Farhadi’s “Parallel Tales” and James Gray’s “Paper Tiger.” “A Girl’s Story,” directed by French actress Judith Godrèche, will play in Un Certain Regard, while Diego Luna’s “Ashes” and Ron Howard’s “Avedon” are showcased in Special Screenings.

Park Chan-wook will preside over the jury that awards films in competition. Other jurors include Demi Moore,Stellan Skarsgård, Chloé Zhao, Ruth Negga and Isaach de Bankolé.

This year’s Cannes Classics is dedicated to the memory of production designer Dean Tavoularis.

Cannes Classics 2026

Contemporary

Bérenger Thouin, “The Golden Age”

Jean-Gabriel Périot, “A Life, A Manifesto”

Short Films

Dustin Yellin, “Goodnight Lamby” (2026)

Jia Zhang-Ke, “Torino Shadow” (2026)

Amirhossein Shojaei, “Playground (Zamine Bazi)” (2025)

Film Documentaries

Mark Cousins, “The Story of Documentary Film (The 70s)” (2026)

Mike Mendez, “Dernsie: The Amazing Life of Bruce Dern” (2026)

Barnaby Thompson, “Maverick: The Epic Adventures of David Lean” (2026)

Francesco Zippel, “Vittorio De Sica – Staging Life (Vittorio De Sica – La Vita in Scena)” (2026)

Michel Denisot, Camille Bruere and Julie Lazare, “Mon Coluche a Moi (My Coluche)”

Brecht Debackere, “Nostalgia for the Future” (2026)

Restored Prints

Guillermo del Toro, “Pan’s Labyrinth” (2006)

Artavazd Pelechian, “Pelechian Project (Land of the People, The Beginning, We, The Inhabitants, Seasons)” (1966–1975)

André Malraux, “Sierra de Teruel (Espoir)” (1938)

Jerzy Skolimowski, “Moonlighting” (1982)

Giuseppe Patroni Griffi, “Metti Una Sera a Cena (Love Circle)” (1968)

John Abraham, “Amma Ariyan (Report to Mother)” (1986)

Kaige Chen, “Bawang Bieji (Farewell My Concubine)” (1993)

Andrzej Wajda, “Człowiek z Żelaza (Man of Iron)” (1981)

Maria Plyta, “Eva (Eve)” (1953)

Ken Russell, “Ken Russell’s The Devils” (1971)

Leopoldo Torre Nilsson, “La Casa del Angel (The House of Angel)” (1957)

Vittorio De Sica, “La Ciociara (Two Women)” (1960)

Paula Delsol, “La Dérive (The Drift)” (1964)

Jean Delannoy, “La Symphonie Pastorale (Pastoral Symphony)” (1946)

Luchino Visconti, “L’Innocente (The Innocent)” (1976)

Yang Li-Kuo, “Lu Bing Hua (The Dull-Ice Flower)” (1989)

Roger Corman, “Machine Gun Kelly” (1958)

Roland Verhavert, Rik Kuypers and Ivo Michiels, “Meeuwen Sterven in de Haven (Seagulls Die in the Harbour)” (1955)

Akira Kurosawa, “Sugata Sanshiro” (1943)

Idrissa Ouedraogo, “Tilaï” (1990)

Orson Welles, “The Stranger” (1945)