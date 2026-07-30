Home > Creative Content > Movies

Watch Jimmy Fallon Ask Sadie Sink Point-Blank If She’s Playing Jean Grey in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

The “Stranger Things” alum’s role has been kept a secret for the duration of the movie’s press tour

Sadie Sink
Sadie Sink on the July 29 episode of "The Tonight Show"
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Warning: The below contains potential spoilers for “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

Jimmy Fallon was determined to get to the bottom of Sadie Sink’s secret “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” character Wednesday evening, asking the actress point-blank if she was playing “X-Men’s” Jean Grey.

“Nothing is officially known about your role in the film,” Fallon said to Sink during her Wednesday appearance on “The Tonight Show.” “But the internet has   theories and I have a few of them here. And I thought it’d be kind of fun if I read some of the possibilities, and then you could react however you would react.”

While Sink looked a bit skeptical, she agreed to the bit, prompting Fallon to ask his first question: “Sadie Sink, you are in the film ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day?’”

“Correct,” Sink said with a nod.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Read Next
What to Watch Before 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

However, she was less forthcoming when asked if she was “the film’s main villain,” noting, “We’ll have to wait and see.” She gave a similar answer when asked if she was set to play Peter Parker (Tom Holland)’s other famous love interest Gwen Stacy, coyly commenting, “I guess we’ll find out.”

“You play Mayday Parker, the daughter of Peter and MJ, who eventually becomes Spider Girl,” Fallon further asked. This theory appeared to get Sink, who laughed and offered up, “I don’t know.”

When asked if she was playing Punisher (Jon Bernthal)’s sidekick Rachel Cole or Spider-Man’s first superhero love interest Firestar, Sink responded with, “We’ll find out in theaters” and “Who knows?”

“This is the most popular internet theory,” Fallon said as the bit came to an end. “You play Jean Grey, who will bring a new era of X-Men mutants into the MCU.”

Keeping her composure, Sink simply noted, “Wouldn’t you like to know.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Sink admitted it has been “freeing” not being able to talk about her character, explaining, “I get a little nervous for interviews sometimes. And so, if I don’t have to talk about anything, it relaxes me. I’m like, I don’t have anything to say.”

Sink’s appearance on the “Tonight Show” came two days after the Los Angeles red carpet premiere for “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” where singer Steve Lacy, whose song “oh yeah?” is featured in the fourth Tom Holland-led “Spider-Man” film, seemingly spoiled her character.

Watch Sink’s full “Tonight Show” interview above.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.

Tom Holland attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures' Spider-Man: Brand New Day held at Dolby Theatre on July 27, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)
Read Next
Tom Holland Recalls Hating an Early Cut of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day': 'It Totally Didn't Work'

Alyssa Ray

Alyssa Ray is the night news editor at TheWrap and boasts a passion for period dramas, horror films, musicals, romance novels, reality TV, pop music and theme parks. After growing up in Massachusetts, Alyssa found herself in Los Angeles through Emerson College’s internship program, where she majored in Marketing Communications. After a stint in publicity,…

Please wait while we verify your access…

Comments