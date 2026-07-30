Watch Jimmy Fallon Ask Sadie Sink Point-Blank If She’s Playing Jean Grey in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

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Warning: The below contains potential spoilers for “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

Jimmy Fallon was determined to get to the bottom of Sadie Sink’s secret “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” character Wednesday evening, asking the actress point-blank if she was playing “X-Men’s” Jean Grey.

“Nothing is officially known about your role in the film,” Fallon said to Sink during her Wednesday appearance on “The Tonight Show.” “But the internet has theories and I have a few of them here. And I thought it’d be kind of fun if I read some of the possibilities, and then you could react however you would react.”

While Sink looked a bit skeptical, she agreed to the bit, prompting Fallon to ask his first question: “Sadie Sink, you are in the film ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day?’”

“Correct,” Sink said with a nod.

However, she was less forthcoming when asked if she was “the film’s main villain,” noting, “We’ll have to wait and see.” She gave a similar answer when asked if she was set to play Peter Parker (Tom Holland)’s other famous love interest Gwen Stacy, coyly commenting, “I guess we’ll find out.”

“You play Mayday Parker, the daughter of Peter and MJ, who eventually becomes Spider Girl,” Fallon further asked. This theory appeared to get Sink, who laughed and offered up, “I don’t know.”

When asked if she was playing Punisher (Jon Bernthal)’s sidekick Rachel Cole or Spider-Man’s first superhero love interest Firestar, Sink responded with, “We’ll find out in theaters” and “Who knows?”

“This is the most popular internet theory,” Fallon said as the bit came to an end. “You play Jean Grey, who will bring a new era of X-Men mutants into the MCU.”

Keeping her composure, Sink simply noted, “Wouldn’t you like to know.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Sink admitted it has been “freeing” not being able to talk about her character, explaining, “I get a little nervous for interviews sometimes. And so, if I don’t have to talk about anything, it relaxes me. I’m like, I don’t have anything to say.”

Sink’s appearance on the “Tonight Show” came two days after the Los Angeles red carpet premiere for “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” where singer Steve Lacy, whose song “oh yeah?” is featured in the fourth Tom Holland-led “Spider-Man” film, seemingly spoiled her character.

Watch Sink’s full “Tonight Show” interview above.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.