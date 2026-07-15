Home > Creative Content > Movies

‘Lord of the Rings’ Diversity Drama: Andy Serkis Defends Majority White Cast for Gollum Spinoff

“Tolkien himself was influenced a lot by Norse mythology,” he says

Courtesy of Casey Loving
Andy Serkis (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)
Andy Serkis (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

Cast members have been rolling in for Andy Serkis’ “Lord of the Rings” spinoff, “The Hunt for Gollum.” Thus far, every actor tapped for this project has been white.

Serkis addressed this lack of diversity in an interview with BBC on Monday, stating that “there have been criticisms” across the entire “Lord of the Rings” universe — and that they’ll seemingly be addressed in the new movie.

“This particular film is somewhat acknowledging that,” he said. “But I don’t think we will be doing a politically correct just-casting-for-the sake-of-casting-and-ticking-boxes version of the film. So, it’s where relevant basically.”

Jamie Dornan (L) has been cast to play Strider, originated by Viggo Mortensen, in the "The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum." (Getty Images/New Line Cinema)
Read Next
‘Hunt for Gollum’ Cast Revealed: Jamie Dornan to Play Strider in ‘LOTR’ Recast

“The Hunt for Gollum” marks Serkis’ first time behind the camera in the “Lord of the Rings” universe, helming a feature centered around the ring-obsessed Hobbit he’s played since the early 2000s. Serkis returns alongside actors like Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen and Lee Pace, joined this time by Kate Winslet, Jamie Dornan, Leo Woodall and Anya Taylor-Joy.

“Tolkien himself was influenced a lot by Norse mythology, there’s a lot of that feeling,” he said regarding the cast.

Serkis also added that The Shire (the home of the central Hobbits seen in the “Lord of the Rings” series) is a secluded community, one that historically “feels very, very much like a very, a very white, you know…”

“They’re not very concerned about what goes on beyond the borders of The Shire,” he continued. “But they know they don’t want people coming in.”

The casting of actors of color in fantasy films has long been a recurring complaint from right-wing crowds. Recently, figures like Elon Musk have notably made repeated comments at the expense of non-white and transgender actors in Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey.”

It’s notable to see Serkis defend an all-white cast for his own fantasy endeavor in the wake of attacks against Nolan’s film. The BBC article notes that more casting announcements are on the horizon for “The Hunt For Gollum,” which will perhaps clarify Serkis’ comment about his film acknowledging the trend of white casts in “Lord of the Rings.”

Matt Damon in "The Odyssey" (Universal)
Read Next
'The Odyssey' First Reactions Praise Christopher Nolan's 'Staggering' Epic: 'A Filmmaking Feast'

Courtesy of Casey Loving

Casey Loving

Casey Loving, Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2025 as a USC Annenberg reporting fellow. A graduate of Annenberg’s Specialized Journalism master’s program, he has reported for publications like The Wichita Eagle and ScreenRant. Loving joins TheWrap as a reporter covering news and awards. He can be reached at casey.loving@thewrap.com.

Please wait while we verify your access…

Comments