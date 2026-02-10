Margot Robbie Says Co-Star Once Gave Her a Book Telling Her to Eat Less: ‘F—k You, Dude’ | Video

Margot Robbie revealed the rude and insulting book she was given by a male co-star early in her career that she still has not forgotten.

In a video interview published Monday by Complex, Robbie sat down with Charli XCX for a new edition of “GOAT Talk.” During the conversation, Robbie was asked to name the worst gift she’s ever received. The “Barbie” and “Wuthering Heights” star did not have to think long about her answer.

“Very, very early in my career, an actor I worked with, a male actor, gave me a book called ‘Why French Women Don’t Get Fat,’ and it was essentially a book telling you to eat less,” Robbie recalled. “I was like, ‘Woah. F—k you, dude.’” When XCX asked if the actor in question was still working, Robbie replied, “That was a very [long time ago]. I have no idea where he would even be now. This was really back in the day.”

“Your career’s over, babe,” XCX jokingly told the mystery actor. “He essentially gave me a book to let me know that I should lose weight,” Robbie, a three-time Oscar nominee, reiterated. “I was like, ‘Wow.’” You can watch the full interview yourself in the video below.

The book Robbie was given was written by French author and painter Mireille Guiliano and published in 2004. Three years later, Robbie scored her first screen credits in 2008 with appearances in TV shows like “Neighbours,” “City Homicide” and “Review with Myles Barlow,” among others. It was five years later that Robbie gave her breakout supporting performance in 2013’s “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Since then, the actress and producer has consistently held a place as a Hollywood A-lister, earning acting Oscar nominations in 2018 and 2020 for her performances in “I, Tonya” and “Bombshell.” In 2024, she also earned a Best Picture nomination for producing and starring in Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie.”

This week, Robbie stars in “Saltburn” writer-director Emerald Fennell’s newest film, “Wuthering Heights.” Based on the Emily Brontë novel of the same name, Robbie leads the period drama opposite “Saltburn” star Jacob Elordi. XCX, meanwhile, created an entire soundtrack of new pop songs for the film.

During their Complex interview, XCX and Robbie were also asked to name their pick for the Greatest Actor of All Time. “I want to say Philip Seymour Hoffman,” Robbie responded, prompting XCX to exclaim, “You stole mine!” XCX, notably stars opposite Hoffman’s son, Cooper, in director Gregg Araki’s latest film, “I Want Your Sex,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January and was acquired Tuesday by Magnolia Pictures.

“Wuthering Heights” is set to hit theaters on Friday, Feb. 13.