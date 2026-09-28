‘Toy Story 5’ Enchants 20 Million Views in 5 Days on Disney+

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“Toy Story 5” enchanted 20 million views within its first five days on Disney+, ranking as the No. 1 film on Disney+ during its premiere week.

The debut viewership boosted “Toy Story 5” to rank within the top 10 theatrical film premieres on Disney+ to date.

For reference, viewership for “Toy Story 5” outpaced that of “Lilo & Stitch,” which notched 14.3 million views on Disney+ globally after five days back in September, as well as “The Devil Wears Prada,” which scored 15.2 million global viewers in five days across Disney+ and Hulu in August following its theatrical release.

“Toy Story” ranks as the most-watched film franchise on Disney+ with over 2 billion hours streamed globally, and “Toy Story 5” contributed to the that number even before its debut on the streamer. All together, “Toy Story 5” has driven 168 million hours to the franchise since the trailer was released.

At the box office, the “Toy Story” movies have earned over $4 billion globally, with “Toy Story 5” surpassing $1 billion this summer.

When “Toy Story 5” reached the milestone, it marked the sixth time in history that Pixar has crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office, joining predecessors “Toy Story 3” in 2010 and “Toy Story 4” in 2019.

“The toys are back in Disney and Pixar’s ‘Toy Story 5,’ and this time it’s Toy meets Tech,” the official logline reads. “Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie and the rest of the gang’s jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad, a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie. Will playtime ever be the same?”

“Toy Story 5” stars Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Conan O’Brien, Scarlett Spears, Greta Lee, Shelby Rabara, Mykal-Michelle Harris and Craig Robinson.