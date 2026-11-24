Woody Harrelson has played Haymitch Abernathy in five “Hunger Games” films, but he initially turned down the role… two times!

In a joint Vanity Fair interview with his “Sunrise on the Reaping” costar Joseph Zada — who plays a younger version of the character in the prequel — Harrelson revealed his hesitation in playing Abernathy and why he “turned it down twice.”

“I thought it was good. I read the books, really good. But I just don’t think there’s enough to do. I don’t know if there’s enough to do. It’s an arbitrary, odd way of assessing it,” Harrelson explained.

Ultimately, he says, it was “The Hunger Games” director Gary Ross who convinced him to take the role.

“[I] can’t imagine not having had this experience in my life and knowing these people. And then Gary calls me and he’s like, ‘Woody, you have to do this part. I don’t have a second choice. You have to play Haymitch,’” Harrelson recalled. “And he just talked to me for about 10 minutes on the phone. I’m like, ‘All right, okay, yeah, let’s do it. And that kind of arbitrariness is the way you traipse through life.’”

Harrelson has played Abernathy — the 50th Hunger Games victor who becomes a mentor to Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss Everdeen — on screen five times. He was introduced in “The Hunger Games” and later appeared in “Catching Fire,” “Mockingjay – Part I,” “Mockingjay – Part II” and “Sunrise on the Reaping,” which opened last weekend.

Only he, Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson have played their Hunger Games characters across five films. (They did not appear in the 2023 spinoff prequel “The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.”)

Over the weekend, Lionsgate’s “Sunrise on the Reaping” earned one of the top 5 domestic openings in studio history and of this year with a $120 million opening from 4,018 locations and $225 million worldwide.

You can stream the other five “Hunger Games” movies here.