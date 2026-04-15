Kanye West Postpones France Concert as Leadership Considers Ban: ‘It Is My Sole Decision’

Kanye West, also known as Ye, postponed his upcoming concert in France as leadership in the European country considered banning the rapper.

“After much thought and consideration, it is my sole decision to postpone my show in Marseille, France until further notice,” Ye wrote on X Tuesday evening.

He was set to perform in Marseille, France in June at Stade Vélodrome as part of his 2026 tour.

West’s statement came hours after it was reported that the Grammy winner could be blocked from performing in France in later this year, much like the ban he faced from entering the United Kingdom for the Wireless Festival, where he was set to hit the stage in July.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that French authorities were exploring options to legally bar West from performing in Marseille this summer, with French newspaper Le Monde, noting that local authorities in France can only ban a concert “under strict conditions, if statements at the event risk constituting a criminal offense and if public order is threatened.”

More to come…