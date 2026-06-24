‘Adventure Time’ Spinoff ‘Bubblegum and Marceline’ Gets 10-Episode Order at HBO Max

Come along with Bubblegum and Marceline as they get their own “Adventure Time” spinoff at HBO Max.

Showrunner Adam Muto is returning to the Land of Ooo for yet another series following the success of “Fionna and Cake” and “Distant Lands,” the streamer announced on Wednesday.

“Princess Bubblegum and Marceline the Vampire Queen journey across the farthest reaches of Ooo, encountering familiar faces and new dangers,” per the logline. The straight-to-series order consists of 10 episodes.

“Continuing in the spirit of ‘Fionna & Cake,’ I’m excited that the next ‘Adventure Time’ series will feature two more of my favorite characters: Bubblegum & Marceline,” Muto said in a statement. “It’s been a fantastic opportunity to revisit old friends and build onto the world of ‘Adventure Time.’”

“We can’t wait to see where Adam’s boundless imagination takes us in this new series. It’s such a joy to go on another ‘Adventure Time’ journey with our friends and partners at Cartoon Network Studios,” added Amy Gravitt, executive vice president at HBO & HBO Max Comedy Programming. Meanwhile, Sam Register, president of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, echoed: “’Adventure Time’ remains one of the most inventive and beloved worlds in animation. Alongside our partners at HBO Max, we’re thrilled to continue expanding that universe with Adam and his incredibly talented team.”

Muto will executive produce alongside Register and Fred Seibert, produced in partnership with Cartoon Network Studios. No word yet on original voice actors Hynden Walch and Olivia Olson’s involvement, but they have returned for every iteration of their characters thus far.

The pickup comes just a month after Disney+ and Hulu ordered its own spinoff in “Adventure Time: Side Quests,” set to premiere next week. The preschool-friendly “Adventure Time: Heyo BMO” is also in the works at Cartoon Network Studios.

The original “Adventure Time” ran from 2010 to 2018 on Cartoon Network, followed by two “Distant Lands” specials in 2020 and 2021 and two seasons of “Fionna and Cake” in 2023 and 2025. Fellow 2010s cartoons “Regular Show” and “The Amazing World of Gumball” have been receiving similar treatment as of late with “The Lost Tapes” and “The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball,” respectively.