‘Adventure Time’ Returns: Spinoff ‘Side Quests’ to Stream This Summer

It’s time to grab your friends, because Finn and Jake’s fun will never end when “Adventure Time: Side Quests” streams next month on Disney+ and Hulu.

The original animated series ended in September 2018, but the latest Cartoon Network Studios spinoff is slated to premiere June 29. It will star Sasha Knight and returning voice actors John DiMaggio, Olivia Olson, Hynden Walch, Niki Yang and Tom Kenny.

“The new series follows young hero Finn and his magical dog best friend Jake as they embark on adventures across the fantastical land of Ooo — partying with cloud people and punching evil in the butt along the way,” per a Monday press release. “‘Adventure Time’ captivated audiences with its heartfelt storytelling, playful humour and richly creative world. ‘Adventure Time: Side Quests’ builds on the spirit of the early seasons, delivering lighter, self-contained adventures. Designed to introduce a new generation of fans to the land of Ooo, whilst giving existing fans more of what they love, the series brings standalone, silly quests and playful challenges — celebrating the joyful chaos of Finn and Jake’s adventures.”

“Side Quests” marks the third official spinoff in the franchise, following the “Distant Lands” specials and two more recent seasons of “Fionna and Cake” on HBO Max. “Adventure Time: Heyo BMO” has also been greenlit at the studio.

“Making ‘Side Quests’ felt like making the original ‘Adventure Time,’ which felt like hanging out with art school buddies making professional cartoons,” showrunner/executive producer Nate Cash said in a statement. “That sounds like a big sandwich of feelings, and it was! You’re going to love these NEW adventures with Finn & Jake!”

Other key crew members include Darrick Bachman as story editor, Nick Cross as art director and Matthew Janszen as composer, with Victor Courtright and Niki Yang directing.

“Adventure Time: Side Quests” premieres June 29 on Hulu and Disney+ in the U.S., while airing on Cartoon Network and HBO Max elsewhere.