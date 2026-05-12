‘Love Story’ Star Paul Anthony Kelly Joins ‘American Horror Story’ Season 13

“Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette” breakout star Paul Anthony Kelly will join Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story.”

The 37-year-old, who made his television debut with the FX series, announced he was attached to the 13th installment of the anthology series at Disney’s upfront presentation Tuesday.

“I guess every nightmare needs fresh blood … and thirteen’s my lucky number,” Kelly said.

Kelly revealed that he would join the cast onstage with fan favorites Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Gabourey Sidibe, Billie Lourd and Emma Roberts, who will also star in this season.

Kelly is repped by Innovative Artists and Luber Roklin Entertainment.

Season 13 of “American Horror Story” will bring back returning cast members to reprise their roles, including Jessica Lange, her first appearance since “Apocalypse.” The new season will also see Ariana Grande make her “AHS” debut.

The new season is set to debut on Halloween this fall. Season 13 marks the two-year return of the franchise, whose latest season starred Kim Kardashian and aired in April 2024.

Little is still known about the plot of this season, but the first teaser for the series did conclude with a famous line uttered by Roberts’ Madison Montgomery in “American Horror Story” Season 3: “Surprise, b-tch. I bet you thought you’d seen the last of me.”

Because many of the returning cast members are from the “Coven”-themed season, it is fair to assume that they may tap into similar themes to Season 3.

Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, “AHS” has garnered more than 100 Emmy nominations since its launch in 2011. The horror anthology series is also the longest running hour-long series in FX’s history.

Murphy and Falchuk executive produce the series alongside Ned Martel, Charlie Carver, Eric Kovtun, Nissa Diederich, Scott Robertson, Tanase Popa, Crystle Roberson Dorsey, Jennifer Salt and Tim Minear. The series is produced by 20th Television.

All 12 seasons of “American Horror Story” are available to stream on Hulu.