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‘Apex’ Soars Even Higher in Second Week on Netflix With 40 Million Views

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“Man on Fire” roared up 11 million views after several slow TV weeks

"Apex" (Kane Skennar/Netflix)
"Apex" (Credit: Kane Skennar/Netflix)

Charlize Theron’s “Apex” is on a ratings roll at Netflix, with viewership soaring in its second week on the platform.

“Apex” tallied 40.2 million views on Netflix during the week of April 27, remaining atop the Netflix top 10 films list after scoring 38.2 million views on Netflix during the week of April 20.

While “Apex” was the week’s ratings winner for Netflix, animated film “Swapped” scored a milestone with the biggest three-day opening for a Netflix animated film since “Leo” in 2023. “Swapped” brought in 15.5 million views, landing behind “Apex” as the No. 2 most-watched English-langauge film for the week.

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Viewership for “Apex” and “Swapped” outpaced “Thrash,” which took the No. 3 spot on the list with 4.3 million views. Also on the film list was “Migration” with 4.1 million views, “KPop Demon Hunters” with 3.9 million views, “180” with 3.7 millon views,” “Roommates” with 3.6 million views and “Trust” with 3.5 million views.

On the TV side, “Man on Fire” roared up a notable audience after several slower TV weeks for Netflix with 11 million views, dominating the English-language TV list in the top spot.

Trailing just behind “Man on Fire” was “Should I Marry A Murderer?” with 10.6 million views, while “Unchosen” scored 8.8 million views in the No. 3 spot. “Running Point” Season 2 took the No. 4 spot on the list with 6.7 million views, and the new season boosted the freshman installment to the No. 7 spot with 2.5 million views.

Apex
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Loree Seitz

Loree is a TV Reporter at TheWrap, covering TV news, ratings and reality and scripted series. Loree joined TheWrap in 2022 and has also written for MovieMaker Magazine. She has a BA in Media Studies from the University of Virginia.

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