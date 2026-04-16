Home > Creative Content > TV Shows

All the Songs in ‘Beef’ Season 2

Chappell Roan, Billie Eilish, LCD Soundsystem and Hot Chip are all over the Netflix series

Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan in "Beef" Season 2 (Netflix)
Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan in "Beef" Season 2 (Netflix)

While “Beef” Season 1 leaned into the grunge and angst kickstarted by a road rage incident, the second installment finds its groove in some more contemporary tracks, and plenty of alternative and EDM-adjacent songs.

Hot Chip makes several appearances on the Season 2 list alongside Disclosure, LCD Soundsystem and Zedd, while more mellow moments in the tracklist come from Father John Misty, Leona Lewis and Billie Eilish — in a wink to her brother, Finneas, who scored the second season — to name a few.

Check out the full tracklist for “Beef” Season 2 below.

Finneas, Beef
Read Next
Finneas to Score 'Beef' Season 2 for A24 and Netflix

Season 2, Episode 1: “All the Things We’re Never Going to Have”

  • “You and Me (Flume Remix)” by Disclosure

Season 2, Episode 2: “A New Starting Point for Further Desires”

  • “Wildest Moments” by Jessie Ware
  • “Get Lucky” by Daft Punk ft. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers
  • “What Was I Made For” by Billie Eilish
  • “Heads Will Roll” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Season 2, Episode 3: “The Increasing Flimsiness of Any Certainties About the Future”

  • “Midnight City” by M83
  • “Red Wine Supernova” by Chappell Roan
  • “And I Was A Boy From School” by Hot Chip
  • “New Person, Same Old Mistakes” by Tame Impala
  • “Clarity” by Zedd ft. Foxes
  • “Uptown Funk” by Bruno Mars
  • “Doomsday” by Nero

Season 2, Episode 4: “Oh, the Comfort, the Inexpressible Comfort”

  • “Bleeding Love” by Leona Lewis
  • “In For The Kill” by La Roux Skreams (Let’s Get Ravey Remix)

Season 2, Episode 5: “I Am Killing My Flesh Without It”

  • “Loving Is Easy” by Rex Orange County
  • “Love Somebody” by Saint Lucia
  • “Ready For The Floor” by Hot Chip
  • “Over and Over” by Hot Chip
  • “Real Love Baby” by Father John Misty

Season 2, Episode 6: “Those Blue Remembered Hills”

  • “We Are Young” by Fun ft Janelle Monae
  • “It Takes Time To Be A Man” by The Rapture

Season 2, Episode 7: “The Hour of Separation”

  • “Oh Baby” by LCD Soundsystem
  • “Seasons” by Future Islands

Season 2, Episode 8: “It Will Stay This Way and You Will Obey”

  • “Nobody Loves Me Like You” by Low Roar
  • “Love Like A Sunset, Pt 1” by Phoenix
  • “Love Like A Sunset, Pt 2” by Phoenix
Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan in "Beef" Season 2 (Netflix)
Read Next
Do You Need to Watch 'Beef' Season 1 Before Season 2?

Loree Seitz

Loree is a TV Reporter at TheWrap, covering TV news, ratings and reality and scripted series. Loree joined TheWrap in 2022 and has also written for MovieMaker Magazine. She has a BA in Media Studies from the University of Virginia.

Comments