All the Songs in ‘Beef’ Season 2

While “Beef” Season 1 leaned into the grunge and angst kickstarted by a road rage incident, the second installment finds its groove in some more contemporary tracks, and plenty of alternative and EDM-adjacent songs.
Hot Chip makes several appearances on the Season 2 list alongside Disclosure, LCD Soundsystem and Zedd, while more mellow moments in the tracklist come from Father John Misty, Leona Lewis and Billie Eilish — in a wink to her brother, Finneas, who scored the second season — to name a few.
Check out the full tracklist for “Beef” Season 2 below.
Season 2, Episode 1: “All the Things We’re Never Going to Have”
- “You and Me (Flume Remix)” by Disclosure
Season 2, Episode 2: “A New Starting Point for Further Desires”
- “Wildest Moments” by Jessie Ware
- “Get Lucky” by Daft Punk ft. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers
- “What Was I Made For” by Billie Eilish
- “Heads Will Roll” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Season 2, Episode 3: “The Increasing Flimsiness of Any Certainties About the Future”
- “Midnight City” by M83
- “Red Wine Supernova” by Chappell Roan
- “And I Was A Boy From School” by Hot Chip
- “New Person, Same Old Mistakes” by Tame Impala
- “Clarity” by Zedd ft. Foxes
- “Uptown Funk” by Bruno Mars
- “Doomsday” by Nero
Season 2, Episode 4: “Oh, the Comfort, the Inexpressible Comfort”
- “Bleeding Love” by Leona Lewis
- “In For The Kill” by La Roux Skreams (Let’s Get Ravey Remix)
Season 2, Episode 5: “I Am Killing My Flesh Without It”
- “Loving Is Easy” by Rex Orange County
- “Love Somebody” by Saint Lucia
- “Ready For The Floor” by Hot Chip
- “Over and Over” by Hot Chip
- “Real Love Baby” by Father John Misty
Season 2, Episode 6: “Those Blue Remembered Hills”
- “We Are Young” by Fun ft Janelle Monae
- “It Takes Time To Be A Man” by The Rapture
Season 2, Episode 7: “The Hour of Separation”
- “Oh Baby” by LCD Soundsystem
- “Seasons” by Future Islands
Season 2, Episode 8: “It Will Stay This Way and You Will Obey”
- “Nobody Loves Me Like You” by Low Roar
- “Love Like A Sunset, Pt 1” by Phoenix
- “Love Like A Sunset, Pt 2” by Phoenix