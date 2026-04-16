All the Songs in ‘Beef’ Season 2

While “Beef” Season 1 leaned into the grunge and angst kickstarted by a road rage incident, the second installment finds its groove in some more contemporary tracks, and plenty of alternative and EDM-adjacent songs.

Hot Chip makes several appearances on the Season 2 list alongside Disclosure, LCD Soundsystem and Zedd, while more mellow moments in the tracklist come from Father John Misty, Leona Lewis and Billie Eilish — in a wink to her brother, Finneas, who scored the second season — to name a few.

Check out the full tracklist for “Beef” Season 2 below.

Season 2, Episode 1: “All the Things We’re Never Going to Have”

“You and Me (Flume Remix)” by Disclosure

Season 2, Episode 2: “A New Starting Point for Further Desires”

“Wildest Moments” by Jessie Ware

“Get Lucky” by Daft Punk ft. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers

“What Was I Made For” by Billie Eilish

“Heads Will Roll” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Season 2, Episode 3: “The Increasing Flimsiness of Any Certainties About the Future”

“Midnight City” by M83

“Red Wine Supernova” by Chappell Roan

“And I Was A Boy From School” by Hot Chip

“New Person, Same Old Mistakes” by Tame Impala

“Clarity” by Zedd ft. Foxes

“Uptown Funk” by Bruno Mars

“Doomsday” by Nero

Season 2, Episode 4: “Oh, the Comfort, the Inexpressible Comfort”

“Bleeding Love” by Leona Lewis

“In For The Kill” by La Roux Skreams (Let’s Get Ravey Remix)

Season 2, Episode 5: “I Am Killing My Flesh Without It”

“Loving Is Easy” by Rex Orange County

“Love Somebody” by Saint Lucia

“Ready For The Floor” by Hot Chip

“Over and Over” by Hot Chip

“Real Love Baby” by Father John Misty

Season 2, Episode 6: “Those Blue Remembered Hills”

“We Are Young” by Fun ft Janelle Monae

“It Takes Time To Be A Man” by The Rapture

Season 2, Episode 7: “The Hour of Separation”

“Oh Baby” by LCD Soundsystem

“Seasons” by Future Islands

Season 2, Episode 8: “It Will Stay This Way and You Will Obey”