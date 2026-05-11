‘The White Lotus’: Ben Kingsley, Max Minghella and Pekka Strang Round Out Season 4 Cast

“The White Lotus” has rounded out the cast for its fourth season with three final cast additions in Ben Kingsley, Max Minghella and Pekka Strang.

Kingsley (“The Thursday Murder Club,” “Wonder Man”), Minghella (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Social Network”) and Strang (“Mister 8,” “Dogs Don’t Wear Pants”) will appear within the newest group of White Lotus hotel guests and employees that the HBO drama series follows over the span of a week, taking place during the Cannes Film Festival.

They join the existing Season 4 recruits, which include Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Laura Dern, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Dylan Ennis, Corentin Fila, Ari Graynor, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka, Kumail Nanjiani and Nadia Tereszkiewicz.

Additional cast includes Chloe Bennet, Sandra Bernhard, Heather Graham, Max Greenfield, Frida Gustavsson, Charlie Hall, Jarrad Paul, Rosie Perez, Ben Schnetzer and Laura Smet.

The casting additions come nearly a month after production kicked off in April, with filming taking place in Cannes, Saint-Tropez and Monaco as well as Paris.

Notably, Helena Bonham Carter, who had been in the Season 4 cast from the start, was recently recast, with Dern, who worked with Mike White on his HBO series “Enlightened,” taking over the role. The new role is being developed and written specifically for Dern.

“With filming just underway on season four of ‘The White Lotus,’ it had become apparent that the character which Mike White created for Helena Bonham Carter did not align once on set. The role has subsequently been rethought, is being rewritten and will be recast in the coming weeks,” an HBO spokesperson said in a statement to TheWrap. “HBO, the producers and Mike White are saddened that they won’t get to work with her, but remain ardent fans and very much hope to work with the legendary actress on another project soon.”

Kingsley is represented by CAA, Independent Talent Group, Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binger & Christopher (Rick Genow), Ingenuity Group. Minghella is represented by CAA and Anonymous Content and Strang is represented by Actors in Scandinavia and Artist International Group.