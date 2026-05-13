‘Big Mistakes’ Renewed for Season 2 as Netflix Secures First-Look Deal With Dan Levy

“Big Mistakes” is coming back for a Season 2. Netflix announced the renewal of Dan Levy and Rachel Sennott’s crime comedy Wednesday as part of its upfront presentation in New York City.

The streamer also announced a first-look deal with the four-time Emmy Award-winning Levy. Under this deal, Netflix will have first dibs on any series Levy creates.

“Very grateful and beyond excited to continue the ‘Big Mistakes’ adventure and my creative collaboration with Netflix,” Levy said in a statement. “Season 2 is already in the works and it’s going to be WILD. I can’t wait to get it out there

to everyone as soon as humanly possible.”

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Dan and bring more of his wonderfully funny and compelling stories to life,” Tracey Pakosta, Netflix vice president of US comedy Series said in a statement. “‘Big Mistakes’ is the most recent example of Dan’s singular voice and vision connecting with audiences around the world. We can’t wait to see what he has in store for Season 2.”

“Big Mistakes” premiered on April 9. Starring Levy, Taylor Ortega, Abby Quinn, Laurie Metcalf, Boran Kuzum and Jack Innanen, the show follows two directionless siblings who get blackmailed into the world of organized crime. The series spent two weeks on Netflix’s list of top 10 English-language shows globally. But well before “Big Mistakes” premiered, Levy proved that his comedic voice is a good fit on Netflix. After the Pop TV comedy was added to Netflix, Levy’s “Schitt’s Creek” quickly became a cult hit on the streamer.

It’s Netflix popularity is a big reason why “Schitt’s Creek” had the decorated final season that it did. During the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, the last season of the series swept all seven comedy awards with Dan Levy winning Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series. The latter award Levy won alongside Andrew Cividino. That installment set a record for most Emmy wins by a comedy series in a single season as well as a record for most Emmy nominations and wins by a comedy series in its final season.

As for “Big Mistakes,” Levy has big plans for his crime comedy. The creator, executive producer, writer, director and star previously told TheWrap that he has a five-season arc for his show and that he already knows what the final image will be.

“I know exactly where it’s going, and so I really hope people watch it so that we can keep telling these stories, because there’s a lot more to come,” Levy said.

The streamer also announced “Calabasas,” its first series under Netflix’s deal with Chris Van Dusen. Set in an elite private school in the country’s most exclusive town, the show follows the headmaster’s ambitious daughter who’s swept up in a forbidden romance with a boy determined to burn down her glittering world. As part of Van Dusen’s deal, which was signed in January, he will develop and executive produce new scripted series, exclusively for Netflix.

Netflix’s adaptation of “East of Eden” — the widely praised John Steinbeck novel — will premiere in the fall. The seven-episode limited series is written and executive produced by Zoe Kazan (“Clickbait, The Plot Against America”) and stars Florence Pugh alongside Christopher Abbott, Mike Faist, Hoon Lee, Tracy Letts, Martha Plimpton, Ciarán Hinds, Joseph Zada and Joe Anders.

Netflix also continued its creative partnership with Harlan Coben, the author behind such adaptations as “Stay Close,” “Fool Me Once” and “The Stranger.” Coben’s latest Netflix series will be “Myron Bolitar,” which follows a former basketball player who becomes a sports agent after an injury forces him to give up his dreams. Myron Bolitar has to use his charm and wit in this world where saving his clients often means risking himself.

“Best of the Best,” Lena Khan’s movie about a collegiate competitive Bollywood dance team, will premiere on Netflix on Sept. 18. The movie stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Priyanka Kedia and Hasan Minhaj.

As for other renewals, Netflix also announced it has renewed “Love Is Blind” for Season 11 in an installment that will take place in Boston. “Quarterback” has been renewed for Season 3; “Running Point” has been renewed for Season 3; and “My Life with the Walter Boys” has been renewed for Season 4.