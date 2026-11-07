Bill Maher Takes Another Shot at Taylor Swift While Mocking Trump, GOP Midterms Losses

Bill Maher once again took aim at Taylor Swift’s personal life, throwing a jab the pop star’s way while mocking the GOP’s poor performance during the midterm elections.

During Friday’s monologue for “Real Time,” the comedian weighed in on the midterm elections results, which saw the Democrats flip the Senate and the House of Representatives.

“I mean, every demographic group, and some of them by huge [margins],” Maher said. “Hispanics, 29 point flip from the last election. And the experts say it’s because of the fuel costs, grocery prices, and, oh yeah, they didn’t like being systematically hunted like animals. That’s the other thing in the mix.”

He added: “Trump had always won white women, lost them now. His appeal at the end, a little tone deaf. He said, ‘Fake it like I’m on the ballot.’”

Here’s where Maher invoked Swift’s name for a punchline, noting, “[Trump] lost the bros. The Bros, dude. Young white men. Huge swing, like 28 points. Taylor Swift hasn’t lost this many white guys.”

For Republicans, losing Texas was like finding out your girlfriend is dating a lesbian. You knew she was unhappy, but you didn't think she’d go that far. pic.twitter.com/dkNoT1NYGw — Bill Maher (@billmaher) November 7, 2026

This comment prompted a huge reaction from the “Real Time” crowd, who could be heard groaning and laughing at the biting dig. Of course, the audience’s surprise may’ve stemmed from the fact that Maher faced criticism for bringing up Swift last week in his monologue.

Specifically, while recapping his latest dinner with Trump during the Oct. 30 episode, Maher said “eating with Trump is like dating Taylor Swift: It’s a lot of laughs at the time, but later on, they’re tearing you a new a–hole.”

A representative for Swift did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment. However, Swift, who married NFL star Travis Kelce in July, has previously slammed critics for shaming her past romantic history – defending she dated “like a normal young woman.”

Elsewhere in his monologue, Maher expressed his disbelief over Trump’s reaction to the election results.

“Here’s something I could not have predicted: Trump’s reaction to the election. He said, ‘Congratulations to the Democrats, they did a good job,’” Maher said. “Donnie, are you OK? I know we’ve been feuding. You sound unwell. You’re not even going to fake it was rigged?”

“Real Time With Bill Maher” airs new episodes Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.