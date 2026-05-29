‘Calabasas Confidential’: Meet the Cast of the Netflix Reality Series

Netflix is opening the door into one of California’s most exclusive communities with “Calabasas Confidential.”
The new reality series out Friday follows a group of lifelong friends, foes and exes who return to Calabasas after graduating from college for a summer they’ll never forget.
“Back home and living in their parents’ hillside mansions, they’ll be faced with the daunting reality of confronting unresolved drama while trying to define what’s next for their lives and relationships,” per the logline. “Four years may have put distance between them, but new flames, old feuds, and unexpected secrets don’t stay hidden forever behind the gates of LA’s most envied zip code.”
Produced by Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios, “Calabasas Confidential” is executive produced by Brent Montgomery, Courtney White, Gardner Reed, Will Nothacker, Ally Gasparian, Alex Rosenberg and Bill Dixon.
Check out the full cast of “Calabasas Confidential,” below:
Kimora Lewis
Jodie Woods
Preston Pippen
Emilie Nelson
Jemma Durrant
Suede Brooks
Hercy Miller
Emma Medrano
Raine Michaels
Alexie Olivo
Sterling Retzlaff
Ben Favaedi
Nicole Sahebi
Dylan Wolf
“Calabasas Confidential” is now streaming on Netflix.