Home > Creative Content > TV Shows

‘Calabasas Confidential’: Meet the Cast of the Netflix Reality Series

The show follows a group of lifelong friends, foes and exes who return to Calabasas after graduating from college

Calabasas-Confidential
The cast of "Calabasas Confidential"(Krista Schlueter/Netflix)

Netflix is opening the door into one of California’s most exclusive communities with “Calabasas Confidential.”

The new reality series out Friday follows a group of lifelong friends, foes and exes who return to Calabasas after graduating from college for a summer they’ll never forget.

“Back home and living in their parents’ hillside mansions, they’ll be faced with the daunting reality of confronting unresolved drama while trying to define what’s next for their lives and relationships,” per the logline. “Four years may have put distance between them, but new flames, old feuds, and unexpected secrets don’t stay hidden forever behind the gates of LA’s most envied zip code.”

Produced by Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios, “Calabasas Confidential” is executive produced by Brent Montgomery, Courtney White, Gardner Reed, Will Nothacker, Ally Gasparian, Alex Rosenberg and Bill Dixon.

Love-Island-USA
Read Next
'Love Island USA' Season 8 Cast: Meet the Islanders Headed to Fiji

Check out the full cast of “Calabasas Confidential,” below:

Calabasas-Confidential
Kimora in “Calabasas Confidential” (Krista Schlueter/Netflix)

Kimora Lewis

Calabasas-Confidential
Jodie in “Calabasas Confidential” (Krista Schlueter/Netflix)

Jodie Woods

Calabasas-Confidential
Preston in “Calabasas Confidential” (Krista Schlueter/Netflix)

Preston Pippen

Calabasas-Confidential
Emilie in “Calabasas Confidential” (Krista Schlueter/Netflix)

Emilie Nelson

Calabasas-Confidential
Jemma in “Calabasas Confidential” (Krista Schlueter/Netflix)

Jemma Durrant

Calabasas-Confidential
Suede in “Calabasas Confidential” (Krista Schlueter/Netflix)

Suede Brooks

Calabasas-Confidential
Hercy in “Calabasas Confidential” (Krista Schlueter/Netflix)

Hercy Miller

Calabasas-Confidential
Emma in “Calabasas Confidential” (Krista Schlueter/Netflix)

Emma Medrano

Calabasas-Confidential
Raine in “Calabasas Confidential” (Krista Schlueter/Netflix)

Raine Michaels

Calabasas-Confidential
Alexie in “Calabasas Confidential” (Krista Schlueter/Netflix)

Alexie Olivo

Calabasas-Confidential
Sterling in “Calabasas Confidential” (Krista Schlueter/Netflix)

Sterling Retzlaff

Calabasas-Confidential
Ben in “Calabasas Confidential” (Krista Schlueter/Netflix)

Ben Favaedi

Calabasas-Confidential
Nicole in “Calabasas Confidential” (Krista Schlueter/Netflix)

Nicole Sahebi

Calabasas-Confidential
Dylan in “Calabasas Confidential” (Krista Schlueter/Netflix)

Dylan Wolf

“Calabasas Confidential” is now streaming on Netflix.

Left to right: “Spider-Noir” Season 1 (Aaron Epstein/Prime Video), "The Four Seasons" Season 2 (Emily V. Aragones/Netflix) and “Star City” Season 1 (Apple TV)
Read Next
The 8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, Hulu and More

Loree Seitz

Loree is a TV Reporter at TheWrap, covering TV news, ratings and reality and scripted series. Loree joined TheWrap in 2022 and has also written for MovieMaker Magazine. She has a BA in Media Studies from the University of Virginia.

Comments