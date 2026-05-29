‘Calabasas Confidential’: Meet the Cast of the Netflix Reality Series

Netflix is opening the door into one of California’s most exclusive communities with “Calabasas Confidential.”

The new reality series out Friday follows a group of lifelong friends, foes and exes who return to Calabasas after graduating from college for a summer they’ll never forget.

“Back home and living in their parents’ hillside mansions, they’ll be faced with the daunting reality of confronting unresolved drama while trying to define what’s next for their lives and relationships,” per the logline. “Four years may have put distance between them, but new flames, old feuds, and unexpected secrets don’t stay hidden forever behind the gates of LA’s most envied zip code.”

Produced by Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios, “Calabasas Confidential” is executive produced by Brent Montgomery, Courtney White, Gardner Reed, Will Nothacker, Ally Gasparian, Alex Rosenberg and Bill Dixon.

Check out the full cast of “Calabasas Confidential,” below:

Kimora in “Calabasas Confidential” (Krista Schlueter/Netflix) Kimora Lewis Jodie in “Calabasas Confidential” (Krista Schlueter/Netflix) Jodie Woods Preston in “Calabasas Confidential” (Krista Schlueter/Netflix) Preston Pippen Emilie in “Calabasas Confidential” (Krista Schlueter/Netflix) Emilie Nelson Jemma in “Calabasas Confidential” (Krista Schlueter/Netflix) Jemma Durrant Suede in “Calabasas Confidential” (Krista Schlueter/Netflix) Suede Brooks Hercy in “Calabasas Confidential” (Krista Schlueter/Netflix) Hercy Miller Emma in “Calabasas Confidential” (Krista Schlueter/Netflix) Emma Medrano Raine in “Calabasas Confidential” (Krista Schlueter/Netflix) Raine Michaels Alexie in “Calabasas Confidential” (Krista Schlueter/Netflix) Alexie Olivo Sterling in “Calabasas Confidential” (Krista Schlueter/Netflix) Sterling Retzlaff Ben in “Calabasas Confidential” (Krista Schlueter/Netflix) Ben Favaedi Nicole in “Calabasas Confidential” (Krista Schlueter/Netflix) Nicole Sahebi Dylan in “Calabasas Confidential” (Krista Schlueter/Netflix) Dylan Wolf

“Calabasas Confidential” is now streaming on Netflix.