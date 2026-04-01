Cameron Diaz Scolds Jimmy Fallon After Audience Reminder That Her ‘Shrek’ Character Is a Queen: ‘You Will Address Me as Such!’ | Video

Make no mistake, Cameron Diaz’s character in “Shrek” graduated from princess to queen years ago. Of course, Diaz herself and Jimmy Fallon did make the mistake of forgetting on Tuesday night, but the moment Diaz was reminded, she scolded the NBC host.

The actress stopped by “The Tonight Show” in support of her new Apple TV film “Outcome,” in which Diaz stars alongside Keanu Reeves. It will mark her second film after more than a decade away from acting, but Fallon was quick to note that there’s more on the way.

Specifically, the late night host celebrated that a fifth “Shrek” movie is on the way, with Diaz returning as Princess Fiona. She’ll join her original co-stars Mike Meyers and Eddie Murphy in returning, and star alongside franchise newcomers Zendaya, Marcello Hernández and Skyler Gisondo, who will play her kids.

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“Can you believe it? It’s like two decades of — what’s that?” Diaz said as an audience member could be heard calling out.

“You’re Queen Fiona!” the person corrected.

Diaz was delighted at that, and admitted she’d even forgotten that Fiona leveled up. But upon the reminder, she turned directly to Fallon.

“You will address me as such!” she jokingly decreed, pointing at the host, who jumped to attention.

“I apologize, yes,” Fallon quipped back. “Getting scolded a lot on my show tonight!”

“Shrek 5” is set to hit theaters in 2027, after getting bumped from its original December 23, 2026 release date. As of now, it’s slated to release on June 30, 2027.

You can watch the full exchange in the video above.