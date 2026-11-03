CBS Secures Fall’s Top New Shows With ‘NCIS: New York’ and ‘Cupertino’ | Exclusive

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CBS has secured the top new shows of the fall thanks to impressive performance from “NCIS: New York” and “Cupertino” in their second week, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

Both “NCIS: New York” and “Cupertino” ranked within the top 20 most-watched broadcast shows from Oct. 12-18 — following CBS’ premiere week the week prior — across broadcast and streaming, according to Nielsen live-plus-seven-day big data and streaming.

“NCIS: New York” brought in 8.9 million viewers during the week, ranking as the No. 7 show of the week behind broadcast favorites like “Marshals,” “Tracker” and “Sheriff Country.” Likewise, “Cupertino” scored 6.8 million viewers, landing in the No. 20 spot for the week.

“Cupertino” more than doubled its live plus same-day audience of 2.9 million viewers, and even grew to 9.6 million viewers with the encore episode on Sunday, Oct. 18 included.

“Eternally Yours” wasn’t far behind with 6.4 million viewers, landing one of the two top comedies alongside “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage,” which scored 8.1 million viewers in the No. 13 spot, and rose 2% from its second episode a year ago. With “Eternally Yours,” CBS was home to the three top new shows of the fall for the week.

CBS was also home to 14 of the top 20 shows of the week, with top hitters “Marshals” and “Tracker” coming in the top two spots with 13.5 million and 13.4 million viewers, respectively.

Behind “Marshals” and “Tracker” were another three CBS series rounding out the top 5 shows of the week belonging to the network, including “Sheriff Country” with 10.3 million viewers, “60 Minutes” with 10.1 million viewers and the flagship “NCIS” series with 10.1 million viewers.

ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” broke up the party by taking the No. 6 spit with 9.4 million viewers, but CBS came back with “NCIS: New York” in the No. 7 slot.

It was NBC’s “Chicago Fire” and Chicago Med” that score the next two spots, but CBS’ “FBI” took the No. 10 spot with all three shows averaging 8.5 million viewers.

Overall, CBS averaged 7.96 million viewers during the week, rising 12% from Oct. 19-25, 2025, the second week of CBS’ fall season, which averaged 7.14 million viewers.