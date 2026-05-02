‘Daily Show’ Says California’s ‘Rizz-Less’ Democratic Candidates Open the Door for a Republican Governor | Video

“The Daily Show” correspondent Jordan Klepper says that California’s Democratic gubernatorial candidates, eyeing to take Gov. Gavin Newsom’s seat, are in trouble because they have no charisma.

New polling showed that former Fox News host and Republican candidate Steve Hilton remains in the lead with 16% of support with billionaire hedge fund businessman Tom Steyer behind him with 15% of the vote.

“This is California,” Jordan Klepper said. “All these Democrats have to do is find a candidate with the slightest bit of charisma, and this thing’s just over.”

The comedian showed a clip of Xavier Becerra, former secretary of health and human services under President Joe Biden, who polled in third place behind Steyer this week. The TikTok-style video showed Becerra tripping over his words as he slurped on a slushee drink after a session talking about the governor’s race.

“Yikes. This feels like running into your math teacher at the mall,” Klepper said.

He then showed a political ad from billionaire Democratic candidate Steyer in which he imitates the iconic “Love Actually” sign moment. Klepper sarcastically joked that the ad made him think he may prefer the original holiday film.

The next Democratic candidate was the only female candidate in the race. Katie Porter. He showed a clip of when she threatened to end an interview early with CBS News California Investigates correspondent Julie Watt from last fall. Another clip depicted Democratic candidate and San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan introducing a hologram of himself at the airport.

“You see the problem? All these Dems are rizz-less,” Klepper said. “And it’s left the door open for Republicans like this guy, Sheriff Chad Bianco. His vibe is kind of all the Village People at once.”

“The Daily Show” host then introduced one of the leading candidates in the primary race Hilton, clarifying for his audience he is not of the Paris Hilton hotel fame. He also noted that despite being endorsed by President Donald Trump, there is a decent chance that he could take charge of the Golden State.

“So you must have a background that resonates right?” he asked.

Klepper showed one of Hilton’s political advertisements to the audience, revealing he’s not only British but has only lived in the United States since 2012 and has been a citizen since just 2021.

“‘The Office’ came to America before he did … Is he running for governor or govnah?” the host joked in a British accent.

“He decided to enter the race on the flight over,” Klepper added. “‘Do you have anything to declare at customs?’ Yeah, my candidacy for governor of California.”

Klepper concluded his bit by acknowledging, despite the lack of “rizz” in the gubernatorial race, whoever takes charge will play a major role in shaping American lives moving forward, so the race is worth paying attention to.

“You might not care which of these freaks or duds gets elected as governor, but you should,” he said. “Because of California’s size and economic might, their laws often affect the rest of us.”

Watch the full clip from “The Daily Show” above.