‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Showrunners and Star Break Down That Julia Louis-Dreyfus Easter Egg

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is collecting MCU appearances like, well, infinity stones, at this point, and she picks up another one in the “Daredevil: Born Again” Season 2 premiere. This one isn’t a full appearance though, and fans shouldn’t necessarily start expecting that.

It’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment that happens in Wilson Fisk’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) office. As the mayor is confronted by government officials higher than him, Matthew Lillard’s Mr. Charles enters and one of the other men gets a call. Lillard encourages him to answer and suddenly, every scolding the man had for Fisk turns into support. If you listen closely, he addresses the caller as “Miss de Fontaine.”

That is, of course, none other than Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who we first met way back in “Black Widow,” and most recently spent time with in “Thunderbolts*.” Think of her like a more nefarious Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), as she pulls strings very high up behind the scenes. So, does that name drop mean she’s now also connected to Fisk?

Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine – Marvel/Disney

“It’s never been discussed, not with me, any connection to her,” D’Onofrio told TheWrap. “There is this kind of, it’s floating out there, kind of a thing. But there’s been no real discussion about that relationship, or how she has to do with our little world that we have on our show, or anything like that.”

Showrunner Dario Scardapane and executive producer Sana Amanat said the same, with Scardapane joking that the “Daredevil: Born Again” writers’ room has no windows, and stays “in a very specific box.”

Amanat, who is also an executive of production and development at Marvel Studios at large, will keep them as informed as possible about the universe at large, but this little easter egg was mostly just meant to build out the world a bit.

“We wanted to put Mr. Charles in that world. We wanted to kind of connect those two,” Scardapane explained. “Her showing up in our world would be the best, but a lot of the times, we’re siloed in this, you know, pretty rich world of characters and where those crossovers are.”

But no, referencing Val wasn’t a means of teeing up any of the next projects in the MCU.

“There’s no need for that,” Amanat said. “I feel like these stories are so rich on their own that we are able to tell the stories we need to, especially with Daredevil, because there’s so many different kinds of characters. But, we create space.”

“I mean, obviously Season 2 will be coming out before ‘Spider-Man’ comes out,” she continued. “And, you know, we’re about to go into Season 3. I don’t think we’re necessarily teeing anything up, but they are all kind of in the same space. I think the little connection with Mr. Charles and the MCU is super fun, that is a wink to the audience that, yeah, who knows?”

“Mr. Charles has a boss!” Scardapane added.

“Daredevil: Born Again” season 2 is now streaming on Disney+.