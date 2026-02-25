Duffer Brothers-Produced Netflix Series ‘The Boroughs’ Sets May Premiere | Photos

Netflix has another Duffer Brothers horror series on the way — this time with some older protagonists.

The streamer released a new look at “The Boroughs,” a series set to premiere May 21. Created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, the horror show follows a retirement community faced with danger after a new resident has a “monstrous encounter” that forces them to confront disturbing secrets.

“When Jeff was a child all he did was draw monsters and when Will was a child he started planning for his retirement,” the pair told Netflix’s Tudum. “So a show about a group of retirees who fight monsters really plays to both our strengths. The result is an adventure about a group of unlikely heroes that we can’t wait for everyone to fall in love with.”

Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Denis O’Hare, Clarke Peters, Bill Pullman, Carlos Miranda, Jena Malone, Seth Numrich and Alice Kremelberg star in the series, with Ed Begley Jr., Dee Wallace, Eric Edelstein, Rafael Casal, Mousa Hussein Kraish, Beth Bailey, Karan Soni and Jane Kaczmarek as additional cast members.

“Sam Cooper (Alfred Molina) is the heart of our story. He recently lost his wife and he’s trying to figure out what to do with the time he has left. Which is a question we all face. No matter our age. It’s just the stakes get higher the more years you have under your belt,” Addiss and Matthews said. “Everyone talks about wanting to make a show that teenagers can watch with their parents. We wanted to make one that teenagers could watch with their parents and their grandparents that everyone could enjoy.”

Addiss and Matthews, who previously developed “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” and wrote on “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim,” serve as co-showrunners, creators and EPs on the show. Additional executive producers are The Duffer Brothers and Hilary Leavitt for Upside Down Pictures, as well as Ben Taylor. Taylor, Augustine Frizzell and Kyle Patrick Alvarez directed the eight-episode season.

“For years, we’ve wondered why no one has made a film like Ron Howard’s wonderful ‘Cocoon’ since, well, ‘Cocoon.’ Then, out of nowhere, Jeff and Will emailed us an idea for ‘The Boroughs’: a story about retirees and monsters. They were adamant that — unlike so many stories about older characters — this wouldn’t treat aging as a punchline,” the Duffer Brothers told Tudum. “Instead, it would treat its characters as real people facing real challenges… along with a few supernatural ones. It was exactly the show we’d been dreaming of.”

