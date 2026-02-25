Taylor Sheridan to Pen First Season of ‘Tulsa King’ Spinoff as Paramount+ Show Moves from NOLA to Frisco

Taylor Sheridan will write all eight episodes of the first season of the upcoming “Tulsa King” spinoff on Paramount+, which has moved from New Orleans to Frisco, Texas.

Shifting the title from “NOLA King” to “Frisco King,” the Samuel L. Jackson-led series will take place predominantly in Frisco, TX, rather than New Orleans. Production on “Frisco King” will kick off in late March in Fort Worth, TX.

The news comes months after Paramount+ granted a series order to the spinoff show in July, with Jackson attached as both star in and executive produce the show. By September, Jackson’s character, Russell Lee Washington Jr., was first introduced in “Tulsa King” Season 3, setting the scene for the spinoff series.

“We are honored to have Taylor Sheridan write the first season of ‘Frisco King’ and bring to life Samuel L. Jackson’s iconic character,” Paramount Television Studios president Matt Thunell. “Having him pen all episodes of the season with his singular voice will be a treat for fans of ‘Tulsa King’ and audiences around the world.”

“Taylor Sheridan continues to build worlds that attract some of the most iconic talent working today, and ‘Frisco King’ is no exception,” Paramount+ head of originals Jane Wiseman said. “Having Samuel L. Jackson step into this universe is a testament to the scale and ambition of the storytelling Taylor is crafting. We’re thrilled to expand this storyline with such a powerhouse creative team and cast on Paramount+.”

Sheridan and Jackson executive produce “Frisco King” alongside “Tulsa King” star Sylvester Stallone as well as David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Alexandra Voros, Michael Friedman, LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Keith Cox. “Frisco King” is produced by Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios.