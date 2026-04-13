How ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Addresses Angus Cloud’s Death

Note: This story contains spoilers from “Euphoria” Season 3, Episode 1.

HBO’s “Euphoria” went through several tragedies in between its second and third seasons, one of which was the untimely death of series star Angus Cloud in July 2023.

Cloud, who died of an accidental overdose, did not film any of “Euphoria” Season 3 prior to his passing, with the show facing delays following the conclusion of its second installment in February 2022. His absence from the show, however, is addressed in the “Euphoria” Season 3 premiere, which dropped Sunday on HBO.

Rather than making Cloud’s character, Fezco, also deceased in the show, the Season 3 premiere reveals that he is serving a 30-year prison sentence after his house was raided in the Season 2 finale.

“I tried really hard to keep him clean while he was here — I loved him very much, and … losing [him] was really hard,” creator Sam Levinson told TheWrap. “I just thought … if I couldn’t keep him alive in real life, then maybe I could at least keep them alive in ‘Euphoria.’ I wanted to honor him this season … he’s a big part of the thread of this season and … I hope he’d be proud.”

Fezco, is brought up in a conversation between Zendaya’s Rue and Maude Apatow’s Lexi in the Season 3 premiere, when Rue, out of the blue, encourages Lexi to call Fez.

“Yeah, I know. I feel guilty, but I just I haven’t had any time. I’ve been really busy,” Lexi responds, to which Rue pushes back by saying “Well, you’re free today.”

“He misses you,” Rue responds. When Lexi asks if Fez said that to her, Rue responds, “multiple times.”

“I don’t know. My hours and his hours don’t really line up, so its hard,” Lexi says. “Just like pick up the phone and call him, its not like he’s going anywhere — he’s in prison for 30 years,” Rue says.

Their conversation also addresses the sparks between Fez and Lexi that kicked off last season, and were notably interrupted when Fez couldn’t make it to Lexi’s play due to the drug raid.

Fezco and the drug raid is also mentioned earlier in the episode as the reason that Martha Kelly’s Laurie left East Highland and headed to California to team up on a drug business with her family.

Sadly, Cloud isn’t the only “Euphoria” team member to pass in between seasons, with both producer Kevin Turen and star Eric Dane also passing.

“Euphoria” Season 3 premieres Sundays on HBO.