‘Fallout’ Season 2 Reaches 83 Million Viewers Globally in First 91 Days

Turns out “Fallout” was anything but a nuclear disaster. During its first 91 days, Season 2 of the live-action series reached 83 million viewers globally on Prime Video, according to internal data shared on Monday. The season is now the second-highest returning Prime Video season of all time.

In the first 91 days after the December premiere of Season 2, over 100 million viewers globally engaged with “Fallout” Seasons 1 and 2. Both installments are among the four highest most-watched Prime Video seasons of all time. “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is still Prime Video’s best performing series of all time. Season 1 of “Fallout” sits behind the fantasy series as No. 2.

Season 2 of “Fallout” also saw an especially large international audience: The season rose to No. 1 in more than 80 countries during its first three months, and 53% of its total audience was outside of the United States. Specifically, the series saw outsized viewing in the U.K., Germany and Brazil.

“‘Fallout’ continues to resonate in a powerful way with our global Prime Video audience, and reaching 100 million viewers is a testament to the incredible creative vision of our collaborators at Kilter Films, Bethesda Game Studios, Geneva, Graham and the entire cast and crew,” said Peter Friedlander, head of global television for Amazon MGM Studios. “We’re thrilled to see the franchise continue to grow as we head into Season 3.”

Plus, the series wasn’t just a hit based on Prime Video’s internal metrics. Viewership for “Fallout” Season 2 surpassed 1 billion minutes during two different weeks, according to Nielsen ratings.

The first season of the dystopian thriller comedy scored 2.9 billion minutes of watch time in its first week, per Nielsen. That was the best series premiere for a Prime Video show ever. Within its first 16 days of release, Season 1 of “Fallout” was the second most-viewed Prime Video series ever, putting it just behind “Reacher” Season 1.

The series was renewed for Season 3 in May of 2025, months before its New Vegas return. The upcoming season is planned to go into production this summer.

Based on one of the best-selling and critically acclaimed video game franchises ever, “Fallout” is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films, with executive producers Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy and Athena Wickham. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, creators and showrunners for the series. Todd Howard (Bethesda Game Studios), James Altman (Bethesda Softworks) and Margot Lulick also EP.